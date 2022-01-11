ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pondering A New Normal As The Omicron Surge Continues

By Allison Aubrey
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is experiencing a viral blizzard which will likely continue through January, 2022. The omicron variant's surge is pushing hospitalization rates up across the country and most of the...

www.npr.org

AOL Corp

Biden says Covid surge isn't going to be 'new normal'

President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not believe the current surge in Covid-19 cases is the "new normal." "Covid, as we're dealing with it now, is not here to stay," Biden told reporters at the White House after making remarks on the December jobs report. "We're going to be able to control this."
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

New Travel Restrictions Amidst the Surge of Omicron Variant

After South African Official announced the discovery of the Omicron type of Coronavirus in late November, the dominoes began to fall quickly. The Biden Administration implemented controversial travel limits on visitors from eight southern African countries. Unexpectedly, travelers found themselves stuck. Then US officials increased travel restrictions once more. All inbound overseas inbounds travelers must take a test within one day of leaving for the US. The Strategy posted on the White House websites states that this expanded testing time frame applies to everyone regardless of country vaccination status.
TRAVEL
#Omicron#Covid
Deadline

Surging Into 2022 With Omicron, “Deltacron” And The Chinese New Year

“I think for the next two weeks, we’re going to continue to see our case rates rise,” said Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday. That statement was made more ominous by the fact that, on that very day, the county recorded a record number of new daily cases for the pandemic. At 37,000, the new tally was 10,000 cases higher than the previous record. The rising numbers over the past week have led to a slew of event cancelations, adaptations, postponements and pauses impacting the Grammys, Sundance, production on NCIS and the release of Marvel’s Morbius. The latter is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSAV News 3

Hospitalizations surging in Savannah as new omicron variant spreads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 150 people were hospitalized for treatment with COVID-19 at Savannah’s three hospitals Thursday. Seventy-two of those were at Memorial Health. “I think for a lot of health care providers, there’s a recognition that we’re back again. You know, almost a Groundhog Day experience,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial’s associate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WINKNEWS.com

Hospitals say staff could feel overwhelmed as omicron surge continues

The omicron variant is causing case numbers to soar across Southwest Florida, and beds are filling up at local hospitals. At NCH, there are 122 COVID-positive patients. At Lee Health, there are 276. And while both hospital systems say they have enough staff, the onslaught of COVID-19 patients may be making them feel understaffed. Health care workers could be feeling the strain with each new patient that comes in.
FORT MYERS, FL
NPR

There are indications the latest COVID wave may soon begin to recede

The omicron wave has struck different parts of this country at different times. On this Monday morning, this holiday, we can say that in some parts of America, the wave seems to have peaked; case numbers are dropping. The country as a whole is not quite there. So let's work through the situation, as we often do, with NPR's Allison Aubrey. Allison, good morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Climate change’s adverse effects on health starts in the womb, studies find

Rising temperatures around the world as a result of climate change are having a devastating effect on foetuses, babies and infants, studies have found.Scientists from six different studies determined that climate change is causing – among other adverse outcomes – the increased risk of premature birth, increased hospitalisation of young children and weight gain in babies.The separate studies have just been published in a special issue of the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.The journal’s guest editors Professor Gregory Wellenius and Professor Amelia Wesselink from the Boston University School of Public Health said that a growing body of evidence indicates the...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD

