Pondering A New Normal As The Omicron Surge Continues

“I think for the next two weeks, we’re going to continue to see our case rates rise,” said Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday. That statement was made more ominous by the fact that, on that very day, the county recorded a record number of new daily cases for the pandemic. At 37,000, the new tally was 10,000 cases higher than the previous record. The rising numbers over the past week have led to a slew of event cancelations, adaptations, postponements and pauses impacting the Grammys, Sundance, production on NCIS and the release of Marvel’s Morbius. The latter is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO