(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 04 – It could have been a spillback, that is a return of the SarsCov2 virus from mice to humans, that caused many mutations to the Omicron variant to accumulate rapidly. This is the theory that the researchers of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are working on. “Our results – explain the Chinese researchers – suggest that Omicron’s progenitor passed from humans to mice, rapidly accumulated mutations favorable to the infection of that host, then returned to humans, indicating an interspecies evolutionary trajectory for the Omicron epidemic “.

