Can Ares Debut Before Hercules In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This article contains spoilers for both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. With the advent of Disney+, the streaming service that houses everything (popular) under the Disney umbrella, we were treated to a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that would play out on television while the tentpole movies dominated the theaters once every few months. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye filled in the blanks between Shang-Chis and Spider-Men, setting up storylines with the luxury of multiple episodes that would culminate in later movies. But these shows aren't the first shows to play out their dramas in the MCU, and now that at least one of those—the Charlie Cox-starring Daredevil—is back in the conversation, we're reminded of a grungier, riskier era of Marvel entertainment that wasn't overly in thrall to the whims of a corporate-owned shared universe.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO