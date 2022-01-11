ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Can Ares Debut Before Hercules In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleName some of the most popular Olympian gods in Greek mythology and the name Ares is sure to come up. Why him? It’s probably because he’s the god of war. Back in the ancient times of Greece, war was a very prominent way of life, so this guy was pretty popular....

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Michael B. Jordan Wants Denzel Washington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Collaborating with Denzel Washington in A Journal for Jordan must’ve got the wheels turning for Michael B. Jordan. During a recent sit down with IMDb to answer fan questions, Jordan and his co-star/mentor were asked if they would ever appear together in a Marvel film. “Yes!” Jordan, who played...
MOVIES
Tifton Gazette

COMIC BOOKS: Marvel Universe: The End

If you miss Thanos, and really who doesn't, "Marvel Universe: The End" will have you delighting in the Mad Titan once again. Granted, this storyline is from several years ago, a special mini-series now gathered between two book covers, so it's not a return of Thanos to the screen where he disintegrated at the end of "The Avengers Endgame" in the movies.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
Thrillist

Netflix's 'Daredevil' Is the Marvel Universe at Its Darkest and Best

This article contains spoilers for both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. With the advent of Disney+, the streaming service that houses everything (popular) under the Disney umbrella, we were treated to a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that would play out on television while the tentpole movies dominated the theaters once every few months. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye filled in the blanks between Shang-Chis and Spider-Men, setting up storylines with the luxury of multiple episodes that would culminate in later movies. But these shows aren't the first shows to play out their dramas in the MCU, and now that at least one of those—the Charlie Cox-starring Daredevil—is back in the conversation, we're reminded of a grungier, riskier era of Marvel entertainment that wasn't overly in thrall to the whims of a corporate-owned shared universe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Used Major Daredevil Connection for Kingpin's Debut in Hawkeye

Marvel Studios has officially brought back two characters that first appeared in Netflix's "DefendersVerse" of shows. Early on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox reprised his role as the attorney Matt Murdock from Netflix's beloved Daredevil series. From that same show returned Wilson Fisk, as actor Vincent D'Onofrio appeared as the villain in two episodes of Hawkeye. Since the characters returned, there was a discussion of what that means for the continuity of those Marvel shows that once resided on the streaming service of a Disney+ competitor. Some fans have now noticed, however, a piece of the Hawkeye score could affirm Daredevil's place within the prime MCU canon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy