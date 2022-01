Climate change has led to more than half a million fewer deaths over the past 20 years, analysis from the Office for National Statistics suggests.There has been a reduction in deaths caused by cold winters since 2001 in England and Wales as the climate warms, while there was relatively little increase in deaths due to hotter weather, the figures show.Temperature-related deaths, with the UK experiencing fewer cold days and more warm days, have fallen by 555,103 or an average of 27,755 deaths a year between 2001 and 2020.Analysis which just looked at the four warmest months of the year,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO