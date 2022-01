First off, I hate this new English title for the jTBC drama Office Romance Cruelty. I didn’t like the Korean title either but Weather People is way worse, I’m half expecting the characters to have weather related superpowers or turn into a weather horror drama ala Cat People and Lizard People. But Weather People it is but despite the whole setting in a meteorological association with a bunch of weather nerds the first teasers who zero weather related anything. It’s just two short scenes with leads Park Min Young and Song Kang being sweetly romantic with each other. In one he lightly holds her hand and the other he follows her at night and we see her smiling in both so clearly she’s not finding his overtures unwanted. The two teasers are too short to give me any substantive impressions but this pairing isn’t as naturally intuitive to me and I don’t find either visually as compatible together as each is with other prior costars in romantic dramas.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO