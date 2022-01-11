ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Uniform Construction Codes Appeals Board Meeting

smiddleton.com
 6 days ago

The Uniform Construction Code Appeals Board will meet on an...

www.smiddleton.com

cedarfalls.com

Public Information Meeting: 2022 Street Construction Project

The community is invited to a Public Information meeting on January 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center (528 Main Street) regarding the 2022 Street Construction Project. The meeting is on a come-and-go basis. As a part of the 2022 Street Construction Project,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

MLPS Board to meet Tuesday

The Mt. Lake Public School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in Room 101 of the high school. The meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. On the agenda, the district will act on a proposal to use...
EDUCATION
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 25

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, January 25th at 3 p.m. at City Hall. Reading of minutes from the December 28, 2021, regular schedule meeting. New Business:. Welcome new Board of Zoning member Mel Rile. 1. Hold elections for the 2022 year:. President.
BEDFORD, IN
thefallonpost.org

TCID Board Meeting Notes

The Truckee Carson Irrigation District held its monthly board meeting last week. Watermaster Kelly Herwick reported on the current conditions of the rivers and Lahontan Reservoir, which at this time of the year are ever-changing. On January 4, Herwick reported that Lahontan Reservoir was at 68,127 acre-feet of water, up...
TRUCKEE, CA
#The Township Office
slc.gov

CDCIP Advisory Board Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development and Capital Improvement Program Advisory Board of Salt Lake City, Utah will hold a public meeting on Wednesday January 19th, at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm via WebEx. More ways to join: Join from the meeting link https://saltlakecity.webex.com/saltlakecity/j.php?MTID=m7ae15b4e67ed00dd5e10542c91e2a3ed Join by meeting...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
stpetecatalyst.com

County seeks construction licensing board member

Pinellas County is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. The licensing board consists of 15 members representing various trades, building officials, a fire official and two consumer representatives. The county seeks a beach community governmental building official from the City of Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Redington Beach, North Redington Madeira Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Redington Shores, Treasure Island or St. Pete Beach. The Pinellas Board of County Commissioners will review all applications and announce its selection at an upcoming meeting. Applications can be found here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $3,000 estimate to clean out the ditch along East Walnut Street and Passport Road : agreed to pickup the concrete sidewalk and place a culvert in an area of the 300 block of South Noble Avenue to help with water drainage : agreed to see what’s needed where residents have driveway issues where vehicles are allowed to park along specific streets, such as in the 200 block of West Poplar Street : discussed, but took no action on the area running north and south between East Elm Street and East Poplar Street – will discuss at the next meeting : noted that direct deposit has been setup for the state taxes for the General Account, Motor Fuel Tax, and MFT Transportation Renewal Fund money : and noted that Village Hall will be closed next Monday, January 17th, for the Martin Luther King Junior Day observance : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 24th at Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
News Break
Politics
thenewsprogress.com

Board denies appeal for 7 Bridges project

Monday’s Board Meeting began with the public hearing for an appeal by Longroad Energy for the Seven Bridges Solar Project. The Mecklenburg County Planning Commission voted unanimously in October 2021 to deny the proposed project on the grounds that it does not meet the Comprehensive Plan Guidelines set out by the county.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
bladenonline.com

Emereau Board Meeting Scheduled

The Emereau Bladen Board of Directors will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Emereau: Bladen Charter School, 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. If you have questions, please call (910) 247-6595.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
cambridgema.gov

Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

6:00 P.M. – BZA ELECTION FOR NEW CHAIR & VICE-CHAIR. Variance: To construct a carport attached to the house. C/O SARAH L. RHATIGAN, ESQ. Variance: To construct addition to the single-family structure that will increase gross floor area for this pre-existing non-conforming structure and encroach into the rear yard setback.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hillsboroughnc.gov

Board of Commissioners Meeting Summary

The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners met Monday, Jan. 10. Following is a brief summary of noteworthy actions. It does not include all actions taken at the meeting and should not be viewed as official minutes. The meeting took place virtually with online conferencing software and is available for view on the town’s YouTube channel.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
in.gov

Health Board Meeting

Pursuant to IC 5-14-1.5-5(a) The Hamilton County Health Board will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at the Hamilton County Judicial Center, Commissioners Courtroom, One Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, IN 46060. The purpose of this meeting is for discussion of health department issues.
HAMILTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EPD PENSION BOARD MEETING

The Evansville Police Department Pension Board will hold an Executive Session on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in Room 301 of the Civic Center Plaza. The Executive Session will be closed as provided by:. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(7). For discussion of records classified as confidential...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Sedona.Biz

Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: It’s a no brainer Sedona is in dire need of affordable housing for our workforce. That is why it’s odd influential voices in the community would be arguing against the city’s purchase of the Cultural Park to be used for that purpose. Yes, the price tag for the park itself [...] The post Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
wgel.com

Library Board Meeting Thursday

The Greenville Public Library Board meets Thursday, January 13 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. Items on the agenda include long term goals and projects, dates for future board meetings, holidays for the upcoming year, board members’ terms of office, summer reading program funding and various reports.
GREENVILLE, IL
thereflector.com

Woodland marijuana business appeals city code violations

A marijuana business in Woodland that has been operating without a license and against city code is making an appeal so it can continue its operations. On Jan. 4, the city hosted an appeal hearing on a notice and order of code enforcement for 20 After 4. The business, located at 1511 N Goerig St., moved to Woodland from Kelso in May.
WOODLAND, WA
freedom929.com

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for this Thursday evening, starting at 5:00, at Richland County High School in Olney. The purpose of the meeting is to review and possibly approve the tentative budget for the proposed Pre-K Center, plus an executive session will be held to discuss personnel. The meeting is viewable online, at www.live.rccu1.net.
OLNEY, IL
fishersisland.net

Southold Town Board Meeting

Southold Town Board Meetings are all held on Tuesday unless otherwise specified. Note meeting time changes depending on if it is a work session or a public meeting. The Southold Town Board Meetings are held at the Southold Town Meeting Hall, 53095 NYS Route 25, Southold, NY unless otherwise noted including via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTHOLD, NY

