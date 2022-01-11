ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar stuck as traders wait on Fed's Powell for new policy clues

By Kevin Buckland
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near the middle of its recent range against major peers on Tuesday as traders looked to incumbent Fed Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing later in the day for new clues on the timing and pace of policy normalisation.

In his prepared opening remarks, released Monday, Powell will pledge to prevent high inflation from becoming "entrenched," but will make no mention of plans for the path of monetary policy.

However, he will take questions from senators in his bid for a second four-year term.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, hovered around 95.86 late in the Asian session.

It hit a more than 16-month high of 96.938 on Nov. 24 amid increasing hawkishness from Fed policy makers, but has since been stuck between that level and 95.544, despite a continued ramping up of rhetoric that now has Wall Street banks forecasting four quarter-point rate hikes this year. read more

TD Securities strategists said it seemed the Fed was of the mindset of "sooner rather than later" for both higher rates and running off its balance sheet after ending bond-buying stimulus - a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT).

"An affirmation of March tightening and early QT should support USD firmness overall, though within well-established ranges," they wrote in a research note.

TD expects a first rate hike in June, but said as early as March was also a possibility.

Money markets are priced for an increase by May, with two more by November.

U.S. December consumer inflation data is due to be released on Wednesday, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for an early increase in interest rates.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to an almost two-year high above 1.8% overnight, but provided only muted support for the greenback.

The dollar was little changed at 115.26 yen after bouncing off a one-week low of 115.045 on Monday.

The euro was about flat at $1.1341, stuck in the middle of its trading range since mid-November.

"The failure of the USD to rally despite a growing relative premium of U.S. bond yields over other G10 economies has many talking about what will need to play out to drive the USD higher," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a client note.

The direction for euro-dollar will be set by a closing break on either side of its recent $1.1380 to $1.1270 trading channel, he said.

Sterling was stable at $1.3594 after easing back from Monday's two-month high of $1.36025.

The Australian dollar added 0.19% to $0.7188, getting support from local retail sales data that came in much higher than economists forecast. read more

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Metro International

Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted...
BUSINESS
FOREX-Dollar finds footing as traders brace for hawkish Fed

* Dollar holds Friday's jump in Asia * Bounce extends to 114.45 yen; Fed funds futures fall * China makes surprise 10 bps MLF cut By Tom Westbrook SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar clung to a late week bounce on Monday as investors braced for January's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and raised bets it will chart a year ahead containing several rate hikes, while China cut borrowing costs to support a stuttering economy. A Bank of Japan meeting which concludes on Tuesday, British inflation data on Wednesday and Australian jobs figures on Thursday are also in view as traders gauge the global policy outlook. An unexpected cut to some key lending rates in China highlighted it as the outlier, though it only briefly weighed on the yuan. The dollar was 0.3% higher at 114.47 yen late in the Asia session, about 0.8% above a Friday low. It also edged a fraction firmer on the euro to $1.1421. The moves follow a jump in yields and the dollar on Friday and underscore support for the greenback from the hawkish rates outlook, even if momentum for gains has started to wane. The U.S. dollar index, which declined sharply last week until Friday's leap, sat at 95.225 in Asia on Monday. "Friday's move suggests to me that the interest rate driver for dollar strength is not dead and buried," said National Australia Bank's head of foreign exchange strategy Ray Attrill. He said it may not necessarily return to drive new dollar highs, but reckoned traders were on guard. "We've had a hawkish twist out of every Fed meeting since June last year," he said. The Fed meets Jan. 25-26 and is not expected to move rates, but there is a growing drumbeat of hawkish comments coming from within and outside the central bank. Last week, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon remarked that there could be "six or seven" hikes this year and billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman floated on Twitter over the weekend the possibility of an initial 50 basis point hike to tame inflation. The cash Treasury market was closed for a holiday on Monday but 10-year futures were sold to a two-year low in Asia and Fed funds futures fell, reflecting a strengthening conviction in the market of at least four hikes in 2022. GLOBAL HIKES LOOM; CHINA CUTS Tugging against dollar gains is momentum for tightening almost everywhere else too, with Reuters reporting last week that even the ultra-accommodative Bank of Japan is debating how soon to begin telegraphing hike plans. Inflation data on Wednesday could also help extend a month-long rally in sterling after it stalled around its 200-day moving average last week. It held at $1.3669 on Monday. "Interest rate markets are currently pricing an 80% + chance of a 25 bp rate hike by the Bank of England on 3 February," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso. "A quicker pace of inflation could see pricing move closer to 100%." The outlier is China, where growth data on Monday confirmed coronavirus restrictions were dragging on consumption and policymakers also announced a surprise cut to borrowing costs. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on $110 billion worth of one-year medium-term loans by 10 basis points, surprising analysts who now reckon it is a harbinger of more to come. "We could see more and that may, over time, help to stabilise the Chinese economy and that might be supportive of the commodity currencies," said Bank of Singapore strategist Moh Siong Sim. The yuan initially faded slightly as government bonds rallied on the rate cut, before firming about 0.1% to 6.3450 per dollar. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which dropped sharply on Friday, remained under pressure. The Aussie hovered around Friday's low at $0.7200 and the kiwi around $0.6798. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0602 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1419 $1.1417 +0.02% +0.44% +1.1425 +1.1401 Dollar/Yen 114.4650 114.2250 +0.22% -0.47% +114.5050 +114.2800 Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 130.70 130.36 +0.26% +0.29% +130.7600 +130.3200 S> Dollar/Swiss 0.9143 0.9140 +0.01% +0.21% +0.9158 +0.9141 Sterling/Dollar 1.3674 1.3685 -0.08% +1.11% +1.3681 +1.3665 Dollar/Canadian 1.2544 1.2557 -0.12% -0.80% +1.2555 +1.2536 Aussie/Dollar 0.7202 0.7218 -0.20% -0.91% +0.7224 +0.7196 NZ 0.6797 0.6810 -0.19% -0.69% +0.6820 +0.6788 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as bets rise on January rate hike

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Chances of a BoC rate hike next week rise to nearly 70% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest level since Nov. 24 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors raised bets on the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates as early as next week after a business survey by the central bank pointed to rising wage pressures. Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a Bank of Canada survey said. The central bank here in December reiterated its guidance that the start of the tightening cycle could come in April but has since become more worried about the inflation outlook. "I think there is too much evidence of building inflationary pressures for the Bank of Canada to wait another full quarter to lift rates," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. Chances of a rate hike at the Jan. 26 policy announcement rose to nearly 70% from 60% before the survey, money market data showed. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2517 per greenback, or 79.89 U.S. cents, adding to last week's gains. It traded on Monday in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2557. Separate data added to recent evidence that the Canadian economy strengthened in the final quarter of last year. Canadian factory sales rose 2.6% in November from October and home sales were up 0.2% in December from November even as supply fell to a record low level. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose 0.6% as investors expected that global supply will remain tight despite a rise in Libyan output. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since Nov. 24 at 1.819% before dipping to 1.804%, up 3.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Gold prices flat as firmer U.S yields hurt appeal

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as a weaker dollar partially offset pressure from elevated U.S. Treasury yields, which dim the appeal of a non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold held its ground at $1,818.87 per ounce, as of 0022 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Up, U.S. Inflation Likely to Have Minimal Impact on Fed Policy

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, clawing back from new lows hit overnight. Although data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly 40 years, it is likely not worrying enough to change an already hawkish monetary policy. The U.S....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Powell’s Rhetoric Fails To Support U.S. Dollar

Since late November, the euro has been trading within a wide channel, approaching its upper boundary more often. The price was then expected to decline towards the lower boundary, but instead, it got stuck at the top of the channel. This happened after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Senate hearing....
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fed's Powell: If we have to raise rates more, we will

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively if needed, as policymakers look to tamp down inflation. "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell said before a Senate committee on Tuesday. "We will use our tools to get inflation back."
BUSINESS
