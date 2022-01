The Canadiens challenge for goaltender interference prior to Nick Schmaltz's goal, but after review, the call on the ice remains a good goal. Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Montreal's Alexander Romanov caused Arizona's Antoine Roussel to contact Cayden Primeau prior to Nick Schmaltz's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because "the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper."

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO