Preschool Storytime (3 - 6 years)

As the new year begins, Kendall Young Library’s programs for children and young adults are getting underway. Kendall Young Library will host Tween’s Time for students in third to fifth grade every Thursday in January from 3:30-4:30 p.m. On Jan. 6, the program will be Winter Tree Art....
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is trying something a little different for the month of January. In an attempt to bring back more of its in-person programs, three of the regular programs that have for the most part been virtual are being held in-person each week throughout the month.
Closed last school year due to the pandemic, the city of Los Altos’ Tiny Tots preschool is welcoming back students ages 3-5 at both of its locations. The Terrific 3’s (for ages 3-4) program returned in September and Kinder Prep 4’s (ages 4-5) is slated to resume Jan 3.
Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City this week begins a two-day preschool program for three-year-olds. Director Jody Osier says the program marks the first time they’ve been able to offer the preschool option to parents mid-school year. Osier says in addition to the child being three by January...
Families are invited to join the Wood County District Public Library for stories, songs and dancing with Family Storytimes at the library. Storytimes have been extended through April and an additional Wednesday storytime has been added for Bowling Green Library patrons. Walbridge Library storytimes are every Tuesday at 10 a.m....
Wabash, IN: Believe it or not, it is already time to begin enrollment for the 2022-2023. Little Norse and Little Knights Preschool programs! Children who are age three or four. by August 1, 2022 are eligible to enroll in these fantastic and affordable early childhood. educational programs. The MSDWC preschools...
Parents and kids ages 1-4 can imagine, play and create together in the Maplewood Community Center Gym drop-in playtime! Meet new friends while enriching your children. $3 drop-in, call 734-793-1877 for any questions.
Join us for Winter StoryTime! It's 30 minutes of stories, crafts, and fun & games for your little ones (recommended for ages 5 and under). StoryTime is free and open to the public. Drop in - no registration required. Hope to see you there!
January 14, 2022 – Stop in to the Library on Thursday, January 20 for a “Storytime To Go” kit themed around colors. This colorful Storytime kit will include a free book to keep, early literacy activities, crafts, and coloring pages. A book list with Library recommendations about colors will also be included. Recommended for ages 0-6.
