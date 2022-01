A Preview of Tuesday's Broadcast - Boys Basketball - North Haven at Guilford 6:55pm on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; plus you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. North Haven and Guilford - 2 schools - unique - in that both of these schools have changed Mascots in the last 2 years!

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO