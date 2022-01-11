ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Maritime Blue names 4 in-state startups to new accelerator cohort

By Shawna De La Rosa
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The nonprofit Washington Maritime Blue has accepted 10 startup companies into its third Seattle-based accelerator cohort. The group includes Seattle-based firms Sea...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Puget Sound Business Journal

Here's why New Zealand startup Celo Health chose Seattle over the Bay Area for its US headquarters

Messaging startup Celo Health, which is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, ended up opening its U.S. headquarters in Seattle thanks to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, or NZTE, the country's agency to help businesses grow internationally. Jack Clough, Celo Health's chief growth officer and the lead for the U.S. headquarters,...
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Omicron sharpens labor pains for short-staffed businesses

Employers across a range of fields were already suffering from a dearth of workers. Omicron has made it significantly worse. The National Observer CFO forum features exclusive, one-on-one interviews with chief financial officers from major U.S. companies sharing insights on front-of-mind issues facing C-suite decision makers in the coming year.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Washington State
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle climbs ranks of VC markets after posting massive numbers for 2021

Venture capital activity continued its stunning run in 2021, both locally and nationally. According to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor fourth quarter report for 2021, U.S. venture capital deals totaled $329.9 billion last year across 17,054 deals, up from $166.6 billion and 12,173 deals in 2020. The report, produced by the Seattle-based financial data firm PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association, noted there were 494 deals in the Seattle area for a total of $9.2 billion last year, increases of 134.2% and 196.6%, respectively, from 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fintech Partnership between FNWB and Splash Financial

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) announced a new fintech partnership with Splash Financial, a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products. Through its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, FNWB will work collaboratively with Splash to develop and deploy consumer loan products and solutions throughout the country. “Our strategic partnership brings together the best of fintech and community banking,” shared Matt Deines, CEO of FNWB and First Fed. “We are excited to partner with such an innovative company to meet the needs of customers across the United States.” “As a leading digital lending platform, we leverage technology to make it easy for borrowers to shop and compare financial products. So we are excited to partner with First Fed and expand our lending opportunities to meet a more diverse range of customers and their needs.” stated Steve Muszynski, Founder and CEO of Splash Financial. Splash Financial is a national leader in refinancing student loans, helping consumers save money on educational financing and personal loans. Splash raised $44M in Series B in June 2021, bringing its total funding to $60.9M. First Fed received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. Also, the community bank was recognized as a “middle market fast 50” and “best workplace” by Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed will be celebrating its centennial in 2023 in Port Angeles, Washington. About FNWB First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a bank holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a fully array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin, a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. FNWB was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. About Splash Financial Splash is a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products from a Splash-powered network of lenders. By bringing credit unions and banks of all sizes into one shopping experience, and utilizing our proprietary automated underwriting platform, Splash can help people save thousands of dollars in interest payments.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Providence spinout DexCare raises $50M Series B round

Seattle-based health care tech startup DexCare, which spun out of Providence in March, has raised a $50 million Series B round. The funding, announced Thursday, follows DexCare's $21 million Series A round the company raised when it spun out of Providence. According to DexCare, the company will use the funds to develop its product and recruit employees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Port Of Seattle#Washington Maritime Blue#Blue Dot Kitchen
Puget Sound Business Journal

A unicorn is born in Bellevue after recruiting startup SeekOut raises $115M

Bellevue-based recruiting startup SeekOut has raised a $115 million Series C round, putting its value at over $1.2 billion. The funding round, announced Wednesday, comes during a time of rapid growth for SeekOut. According to SeekOut co-founder and CEO Anoop Gupta, the company now has about 120 employees and plans to hit 250 to 300 in a year. The company had around 50 employees at the time of its $65 million Series B round in March.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland PLLC

Puget Sound area law firm Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC is celebrating its 125th year in 2022. Established in 1897, Ryan Swanson is among the oldest law firms in Seattle. “As we reflect this year to commemorate our 125th anniversary, our firm's mission of providing personal attention while building valued relationships and delivering superior legal services remains as essential today as ever before,” said Bryan Graff, recently elected as Ryan Swanson’s twelfth managing director in firm history. “In partnership with our very talented collection of practice group leaders, it is an honor to help build upon our storied history as we celebrate this milestone anniversary and celebrate the relationships we’ve built with our great clients and our great people.” Over the last century, Ryan Swanson has represented prominent local businesses and other clients in a variety of industries from timber to technology. Today the firm continues to expand into new service areas to meet the needs of its clients in Seattle and beyond.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Conti Street LLC

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Jan. 7, 2022. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
951
Followers
3K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy