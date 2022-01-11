Master Gardener: These houseplants are hard to kill

Dear Master Gardener: My African violet is flowering, but keeps getting taller and taller and leans to one side. Do I dare repot it?. Answer: Yes! African violets (Saintpaulia ionantha) are a long-time favorite houseplant because they need minimal care and less light than many plants. Violets come in many colors, different leaf shapes and foliage colors, and range in size from miniature to large. However, when they have a bright spot, are well-fed and carefully watered they will outgrow their pots and need to be repotted. It’s important to know that African violets prefer to be root bound and usually won’t flower until they are, so don’t just do the typical move into a larger pot. If your plant is starting to look like a fuzzy version of a palm tree with a bare stem and all the leaves at the top, it’s time to do some surgery. If you spot any baby plants, carefully cut them away and root them in small pots. Save a few healthy bottom leaves to root in water or damp vermiculite — it takes several weeks, but it’s always nice to have extras to enjoy or trade. For the main plant, cut the stem a little below the first set of leaves you want to keep. Lightly scrape the stem with your knife — the slight irritation will help it start root production. A dusting with rooting hormone will help, too. Then set the whole plant into fresh African violet potting mix and water thoroughly, making sure excess water drains out. Keep the soil moist but not soggy. Plastic or ceramic pots with good drainage are recommended — clay pots dry out too quickly and salts collect along the top rim. When your plant starts putting out new leaves again, begin to fertilize at a very low concentration every time you water. Keep water off the leaves and periodically brush them with a soft brush to remove dust. Remove faded flowers. Water carefully from the top or from the bottom making sure there is no standing water in order to avoid root rot. Rotate the pot a bit every time you water so the plant won’t lean toward the light.

