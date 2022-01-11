ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Almost logs double-double

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Nesmith logged 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls — playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — lose their 3rd straight after a buzzer-beater falls short in a 114-112 loss to Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Carlik Jones: Double-doubles in victory

Jones recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over Santa Cruz. After spending some time with the Denver Nuggets, Jones is now back with the Texas Legends. The Louisville product looked good in his first action back, tying Justin Jackson for a team-high 23 points. Jones figures to be one of Texas' top options on offense now that he is back with the team.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nik Stauskas: Nears double-double

Stauskas ended with 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-94 loss to the Skyhawks. The veteran guard spent some time with the Miami Heat this season but now is back leading the Gold. Stauskas was one of two Grand Rapids players to reach 20 or more points and he also came close to a double-double with seven rebounds. The Michigan product figures to be one of Grand Rapids' go-to-guys on offense whenever he is on the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daishen Nix: Almost double-double in G League

Nix put up 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. Nix led the Vipers in assists and finished second in points, rebounds and steals on Saturday, and he's averaging 17 points per game shooting 42 percent from the field in the G League this season. But he also had five turnovers against Agua Caliente, and he's losing the ball 3.8 times per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Posts double-double in win

Williams closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-112 win over Chicago. Williams has improved massively as the season has progressed and he's now recorded three double-doubles over his last four contests while also putting up 10 or more points in four of his last five games. He's averaging 9.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in January.
NBA

