Green Bay, WI

Green Bay schools shorten isolation period for positive cases

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Another Northeast Wisconsin school district is modifying its Covid protocols.

In Green Bay, school board members unanimously voted to cut isolation time for positive cases down to five days, a CDC recommendation.

And critical staff shortages will keep classrooms closed in Minoka High School, Washington Middle School and Franklin High School. They will continue virtual learning through Thursday.

At the Monday night board meeting, GBAPS discussed recommending and even providing surgical masks over cloth masks.

Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Volk Field installs new Commander

Volk Field has installed Col. Matthew Eakins as it's newest commander. The 1996 University of Wisconsin graduate says he is humbled and honored to take the position. “I’m excited to be in command of such a world-class organization,” Eakins said. "There are only four CRTCs in the country, and Volk Field is known to be the best."
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay businesses, consumers battle rising inflation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Keeping supplies in stock is costing more for one local bike shop. So sometimes, Matt Fisher has to break some unfavorable news to customers. "Parts are at an all-time premium and so naturally the bikes that have those parts are reflecting that," he said. "We sense they're annoyed."
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

