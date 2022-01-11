Green Bay schools shorten isolation period for positive cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Another Northeast Wisconsin school district is modifying its Covid protocols.

In Green Bay, school board members unanimously voted to cut isolation time for positive cases down to five days, a CDC recommendation.

And critical staff shortages will keep classrooms closed in Minoka High School, Washington Middle School and Franklin High School. They will continue virtual learning through Thursday.

At the Monday night board meeting, GBAPS discussed recommending and even providing surgical masks over cloth masks.