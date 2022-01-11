ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9gLC_0diF1NG200

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy his spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday.

No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Sassoli's death at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in Aviano, a city in northeastern Italy.

Sassoli had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli's death.

“This hospitalization was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” Cuillo's statement said.

Sassoli, 65, was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s vice president. He had decided not to run for reelection when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.

The European Parliament, headquartered in in Strasbourg France represents the 450 million citizens of the European Unoin and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.” It is one of the seven branches of the EU and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bulgaria’s top politicians self-isolate after parliament speaker gets Covid

Bulgaria’s prime minister, president and several ministers are all self-isolating after attending a meeting with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for coronavirus. The participants of a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday have been required to isolate after speaker Nikola Minchev later tested positive for Covid.“All participants are considered contacts and have to undergo a mandatory quarantine, the length of which will depend on their vaccination status,” said the country’s chief health inspector Angel Kunchev. Everyone who attended the meeting was in good health, he added.In attendance at the six-hour meeting were the prime minister Kiril Petkov,...
WORLD
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sassoli
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Paris court to rule in far-right presidential contender case

A Paris court will deliver a verdict Monday in a case involving far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is charged with inciting racial hatred after comments he made on unaccompanied migrant children.Zemmour, who has two prior hate speech convictions, went on trial in November on charges of “public insult” and “incitement to hatred or violence” against a group of people because of their ethnic, national, racial or religious origin. The prosecutor requested a 10,000-euro (more than $11,000) fine against him. The former TV pundit, who is running in April's presidential election, is drawing fervent audiences with his anti-Islam, anti-immigration...
POLITICS
The Independent

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#The European Parliament#Eu
The Independent

Dominic Cummings ‘would swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament about parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
The Independent

Portugal's election campaign begins under pandemic limits

The official two-week campaigning period for Portugal’s Jan. 30 general election kicked off Sunday, but there will be none of the large flag-waving rallies usually associated with the buildup to the ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.The vote comes two years ahead of schedule after parliament in November rejected the minority Socialist government’s 2022 state budget and the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called an early election.The state budget is particularly important now because it sets out how billions of euros in European Union aid to recover from the pandemic will be spent.The ballot will elect 230...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Government plan to crack down on protests outside parliament defeated in Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

What a no confidence motion is and why it is likely to fail

A motion of no confidence has been laid down by the Liberal Democrats as they seek to topple the Boris Johnson administration following a litany of claims of coronavirus rule breaking in No 10.Here is a look at what the Lib Dems are proposing, what a no confidence vote entails and it works.– What is a motion of no confidence?A confidence motion is a way of testing whether the Prime Minister and their Cabinet still has the support of the House of Commons.It has the power to trigger a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.Under rules...
POLITICS
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. One of the country's richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning after a month's absence vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion. After the day's hearing in court over whether to arrest Poroshenko or bail him, judge Oleksii Sokolov declared late in the evening that he would announce his ruling at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

437K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy