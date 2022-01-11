Player grades: Turnovers plague Jalen Green, Rockets in big loss to Joel Embiid, 76ers

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in a week, perennial All-Star center and MVP candidate Joel Embiid had his way with the Rockets as the 76ers cruised to a 111-91 victory (box score) at Toyota Center. The loss concluded a winless three-game homestand for Houston, which dropped to 11-31.

For Philadelphia (23-16), it’s a seventh straight win. Embiid led the way with 31 points (56.3% FG), 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in only 26 minutes, giving him 30-plus points for a second time against Houston in one week.

The defense by the Rockets was slightly improved, since they had allowed an average of more than 135 points per game in the previous two losses. However, the offense took a step back: 39.0% shooting from the floor, 31% on 3-pointers and 20 turnovers. Houston scored 41 points in the second half and 19 in the fourth quarter, which could reflect tired legs after a third game in four nights.

Here’s a look at player grades and postgame reaction following Monday’s loss to the 76ers. Grades are limited to players who played clear rotation minutes, and Eric Gordon is excluded because he sat out due to back-to-back considerations. Houston returns to action on Wednesday night in San Antonio to start a five-game Western Conference road trip.

Highlights

All-A Honor Roll

Daniel Theis (A-minus): 12 points, 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%), 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in 22 minutes

(A-minus): 12 points, 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60.0%), 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in 22 minutes KJ Martin (A): 10 points, 3-of-4 shooting (75.0%), 2-of-3 on 3-pointers (66.7%), 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 22 minutes

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Based on his season-long production, Monday’s showing is an outlier for Theis, who is shooting well below 30% on 3-pointers and has consistently operated to Houston’s detriment on offense.

However, give the veteran big man credit where it’s due. He was clearly the most physical option to match up with Embiid and he wasn’t a liability on offense, making 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc. One game shouldn’t be considered a trend, but it was a strong showing.

As for Martin, the Rockets were only a minus-3 in the 22 minutes he played, which is quite impressive when you consider that they were minus-17 in the 26 minutes he sat. His energy is infectious, and the 21-year-old’s recent uptick as a 3-point shooter is worth monitoring moving forward.

Good but Not Great (B’s)

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Christian Wood (B-minus): 14 points, 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%), 1-of-5 on 3-pointers (20.0%), 6 rebounds, 2 assists in 36 minutes

(B-minus): 14 points, 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%), 1-of-5 on 3-pointers (20.0%), 6 rebounds, 2 assists in 36 minutes Josh Christopher (B): 13 points, 3-of-10 shooting (30.0%), 3-of-7 on 3-pointers (42.9%), 2 assists in 23 minutes

Wood battled defensively and was more competitive than expected versus Embiid in the post. But he needed to be better offensively in a game where Houston could have had a chance, based on its better-than-normal showing on defense. Christopher didn’t finish well on his drives, but he still provided value with capable 3-point shooting and drawing six free-throw attempts. He also proved to be an upgrade on defense relative to the starting backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

Needs Improvement (C’s or worse)

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green (C-plus): 14 points, 6-of-12 shooting (50.0%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 5 rebounds, 7 turnovers in 30 minutes

(C-plus): 14 points, 6-of-12 shooting (50.0%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 5 rebounds, 7 turnovers in 30 minutes Kevin Porter Jr. (D): 8 points, 2-of-9 shooting (22.2%), 0-of-5 on 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, 5 assists in 28 minutes

(D): 8 points, 2-of-9 shooting (22.2%), 0-of-5 on 3-pointers, 6 rebounds, 5 assists in 28 minutes Jae’Sean Tate (C): 9 points, 4-of-10 shooting (40.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 2 blocks, 1 rebound in 25 minutes

(C): 9 points, 4-of-10 shooting (40.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 2 blocks, 1 rebound in 25 minutes Garrison Mathews (D): 5 points, 1-of-5 on 3-pointers (20.0%), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in 23 minutes

(D): 5 points, 1-of-5 on 3-pointers (20.0%), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal in 23 minutes DJ Augustin (F): 0 points, 0-of-3 shooting, 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes

Green was efficient as a scorer on Monday versus the 76ers, but he was extremely careless with turnovers. Porter shot terribly and was ejected in the fourth quarter after a frustration foul was ruled as a Flagrant Two. Both young guards had issues defensively, as well. Tate, Mathews and Augustin simply did not make enough of their open shots.

