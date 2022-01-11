ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiM8H_0diF0wfu00
Virus Outbreak China A medical worker wearing a protective suit takes swab samples for the COVID-19 test on residents in Huaxian county in central China's Henan province on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. (Chinatopix via AP) (Uncredited)

BEIJING — (AP) — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.

It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, would last. Mass testing was being enforced, standard procedure whenever outbreaks pop up around the country.

Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou, with restrictions imposed on the port city of Tianjin, only about an hour from Beijing, which is to host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4.

A games official responsible for disease control, Huang Chun, said organizers are counting on the cooperation of athletes and officials to prevent an outbreak that could affect participation.

“If the mass cluster transmission happens, it will impact the games and the schedule for sure," Huang said. “The worst scenario, if it happens, is independent of man’s will, so we leave our options open.”

Hong Kong also announced the closure of kindergartens and primary schools after infections were reported in students. Schools are to close by Friday and remain shut until at least the Lunar New Year holiday in the first week of February.

Hong Kong has tightened pandemic-related restrictions in recent days after discovering the omicron variant had spread beyond people arriving from overseas.

The lockdown of Anyang followed the confirmation of two cases of omicron on Monday that are believed to be linked to two other cases found Saturday in Tianjin. It appears to be the first time omicron has spread in mainland China beyond people who arrived from abroad and their immediate contacts.

Residents are not allowed to leave their homes, non-essential vehicles are banned from streets and stores have been ordered shut except for those selling necessities, according to a city notice shared by state media late Monday.

Xi'an and Yuzhou are both battling the delta variant and neither has reported any omicron cases. About 2,000 people have been infected in Xi'an, an ancient capital that is home to the Terracotta Warrior ruins and major companies in computer chips and aerospace, in China's largest outbreak in recent months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Hong Kong#Ap#Chinese#Omicron#Anyang
Foreign Policy

Can China Lock Down Again?

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: A total lockdown in Xian starts to strain the population, anti-government protests erupt in neighboring Kazakhstan, and Beijing’s air quality meets nationwide standards for the first time. If you would like to receive China Brief in your inbox...
CHINA
WGAU

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
WGAU

Daily virus cases in Russia double as omicron spreads

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday reported a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases, apparently driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant health officials warned about last week. The country's state coronavirus task force registered 30,726 new infections over the last 24 hours, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

The number of Covid-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics. But after a local Omicron case was detected in Beijing over the weekend, authorities also tightened regulations for arrivals from elsewhere in China.
SPORTS
Deadline

Beijing Olympics Scraps Ticket Sales, Will Only Invite “Groups Of Spectators” Because Of Covid

Organizers of next month’s Beijing Olympics said Monday that only select “groups of spectators” will be invited to watch the Winter Games in person, a move that further restricts attendance at the event. “Given the current grave and complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games,” according to a press release today on the official Beijing Organising Committee site. “Organisers expect that these...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China locks down 5 million people over 2 cases of omicron; total lockdown now at 20 million

China has forced nearly 20 million people to lockdown, confining the residents of three cities to their homes just weeks ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Under the rules of the lockdowns, all residents are prohibited from leaving their homes and stores are required to close unless they sell necessities. According to The Associated Press, the lockdown of Anyang, a Chinese city home to 5.5 million people, was initiated on Monday in response to two reported cases of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Pandemic hasn't slowed China's love for US lobster

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Team USA urged to use burner phones over fears of hacking at olympics

US athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could be without their ordinary cellphones after Team USA advised against doing so. A warning was reportedly sent out to Team USA athletes in September and again in December about the risk of using an ordinary cellphone while in Beijing.Instead, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is encouraging its athletes to use so called “burner” phones that will be disposed of following the games.It comes amid concerns about surveillance of athletes who are arriving in China ahead of the Winter Olympics beginning on 4 February. As the Wall...
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy