Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella
A crash has left a vehicle on its side in Coachella Monday night.
The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m.
Details on the crash, including whether there were any injuries, remain limited. Our crew at the scene did see a helicopter land nearby.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
The post Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella appeared first on KESQ .
Comments / 0