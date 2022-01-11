ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Vehicle on its side after a crash under SR 86 overpass Coachella

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
A crash has left a vehicle on its side in Coachella Monday night.

The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Details on the crash, including whether there were any injuries, remain limited. Our crew at the scene did see a helicopter land nearby.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

