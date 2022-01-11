Kraken's Jared McCann: Two points in Monday's loss

Comtois scored a goal on five shots, supplied an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Comtois continued his January surge with the Ducks' first tally, and he also helped out on a Trevor Zegras goal. In six games this month, Comtois has earned two goals and three assists. He could be set for more time alongside Zegras after Sonny Milano (upper body) exited Friday's contest early. Comtois has six points, 36 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating in 20 outings, but he's slowly shaking off his ice-cold start to the campaign with quality showings.
