Kraken's Jared McCann: Two points in Monday's loss

 6 days ago

McCann scored a goal on eight shots and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the...

Jared Mccann
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Two points in tough loss

Zegras scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. This was Zegras' second multi-point effort in his last three games. The American rookie set up a Maxime Comtois goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. For the season, Zegras is up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 79 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 34 outings. He logged more than 20 minutes of ice time for the fifth time this season in Friday's contest.
Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Two-point effort in loss

Comtois scored a goal on five shots, supplied an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Comtois continued his January surge with the Ducks' first tally, and he also helped out on a Trevor Zegras goal. In six games this month, Comtois has earned two goals and three assists. He could be set for more time alongside Zegras after Sonny Milano (upper body) exited Friday's contest early. Comtois has six points, 36 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating in 20 outings, but he's slowly shaking off his ice-cold start to the campaign with quality showings.
Kraken’s losing streak reaches 9 after loss to Kings

SEATTLE — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping...
‘Something’s got to change’ Seattle Kraken drop ninth straight game with 3-1 loss to Kings

The Seattle Kraken’s new pregame presentation captivated the crowd for almost 5 minutes on Saturday night. Water was projected on the ice, waves splashing ominously as a fake radio call announced a Kraken sighting in the Puget Sound. Curtains were pulled over the Climate Pledge Arena windows to allow video of an underwater scene. A Kraken appeared, one red eye appearing to survey the ice below. Then the arena went dark, and a giant tentacle descended from the rafters.
Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Unavailable Saturday

Geekie (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Geekie has missed three straight games with his upper-body issue. Until more information is available, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's tilt with Chicago.
Kraken's Mark Giordano: Snaps drought with assist

Giordano posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots, three hits, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Giordano helped out on a Marcus Johansson goal in the second period. The 38-year-old Giordano snapped his four-game point drought in the appearance. The Ontario native has struggled to put up offense despite a prominent top-four role this season. He's at four goals, eight assists, 61 shots on net, 54 blocks and a minus-16 rating in 31 outings.
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Monday

Grubauer will start between the pipes Monday against Chicago at home, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Grubauer has gone 7-15-4 with a 3.37 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 27 appearances in 2021-22. He has taken home the loss in his last eight outings. The Blackhawks have averaged 26.20 shots on goal and 2.35 goals for, alongside a 7-11-2 record on the road this season.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
