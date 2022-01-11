ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Manages helper in win

 6 days ago

Makar logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kraken. Makar helped out...

CBS Sports

Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Garners helper

Gaudreau logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Gaudreau set up Matthew Boldy's tally just 30 seconds into the third period, which also stood as the game-winner. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Gaudreau, who missed six games in the COVID-19 protocols prior to the slump. The 28-year-old is at a career-high 11 points with 36 shots, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 28 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two helpers in return

Kaprizov (upper body) posted two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 17:00 of ice time in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Kaprizov picked up right where he left off after a one-game absence, though his goal streak ended at four games Friday. The Russian winger helped out on first-period tallies by Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello, and he didn't have to play much with the Wild in control of the contest. Kaprizov is up to 14 tallies, 28 helpers, 117 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 34 hits through 33 appearances. As one of the league's most productive forwards, he can be easily activated in virtually all fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Nico Sturm: Offers helper in win

Sturm posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Sturm earned the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's first-period tally. Despite being a regular presence in the lineup, Sturm's offense has been spotty with just two goals and an assist in his last 12 games. For the season, the German's at six tallies, six helpers, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating in 34 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Manages helper in loss

Drysdale logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Drysdale found Derek Grant for the Ducks' second goal of the game. The 19-year-old Drysdale has been limited to four assists in his last nine outings. The Ontario native is at 17 points, 64 shots, 45 blocks and a minus-8 rating in 40 contests. The rookie defenseman is on pace to top the 30-point mark in his first full campaign, and his role on the power play could make him a bit more useful in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Opens scoring in shootout win

Rantanen scored a goal on six shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. Rantanen broke the ice with a goal at 4:36 of the first period. He had been unusually quiet with no points in his prior two contests -- that's just the second multi-game stretch he's been held off the scoresheet this season. The Finnish winger is at 17 tallies, 41 points, 106 shots and a plus-18 rating through 31 contests as a fixture on the Avalanche's top line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in win

Svechnikov notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. Both helpers came in the second period as the Hurricanes pulled away, and he also added six hits, two PIM, two shots and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Svechnikov has had a great start to 2022, racking up three goals and six points in the first five games of January.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Tierney notched two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers. Tierney doubled his assist total for the season when he helped out on goals by Adam Gaudette and Alex Formenton early in the third period. The pair of helpers allowed Tierney to snap a 10-game point drought. The 27-year-old is at nine points, 34 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 31 contests overall. He's picked up five of his points on the power play, but playing in a bottom-six role on a mediocre Senators team is likely enough to keep him off the fantasy radar.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Produces helper in overtime win

Blueger logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Blueger found himself on the ice with the Penguins' top line midway through the first period, and he was able to help out on Kris Letang's tally. The 27-year-old Blueger has assists in each of his last two games and three helpers in his last six. The Latvian forward is at 15 points, 62 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-5 rating in 36 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots goal in shutout win

Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes. One night after a 13-game point streak ended, Kadri began a new one in the second period. A poor Arizona pass in the their own end was intercepted by Andre Burakovsky, who directed a pass to Kadri for the center's 14th goal of the season. With 49 points over 32 games, Kadri is ahead of the pace needed to smash the career-high 61 points he set in 82 games in 2016 for the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Shots fired in win

MacKinnon had seven shots on net along with one hit and one blocked shot in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over Arizona. MacKinnon was denied the scoresheet for a second time in the last three games, but Colorado's star center has racked up the shots of late. He's fired 40 shots at goal over the last five games and is averaging 4.8 per game over 24 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Slides helper in win

Wahlstrom logged an assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Wahlstrom set up Anthony Beauvillier's third-period insurance tally. The 21-year-old Wahlstrom looked good in December with three goals and seven helpers, but this was his first point in three January outings. The American winger is up to 16 points, 81 shots on net, 45 hits and 33 PIM through 29 contests overall as he continues a strong season in a middle-six role.
NHL

