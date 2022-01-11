Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Moved to taxi squad

Smith recorded four receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 31-15 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers. Smith finished second on the team with 11 targets, but he averaged only 5.5 yards per look on his way to a disappointing performance. Though his final line was uninspiring, Smith did turn in a strong second half, as he had only one reception on two targets through the first two quarters. Though it came in garbage time, Smith picked up chunk gains of 31 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter to account for the majority of his production. He'll now look toward his second season as a pro after a solid rookie campaign that was highlighted by 61 catches, 916 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO