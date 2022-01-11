ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Moved to taxi squad

 6 days ago

Primeau was reassigned from the active roster to the taxi squad...

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to shred

Kuznetsov dialed in two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The venerable top-line pivot extended his point streak to four games, and Kuznetsov has now accumulated three goals and five assists in eight contests following his return from COVID-19 protocols. You'd be hard-pressed to find any flaws in Kuznetsov's profile as he's up to 12 goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points through 36 games.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin knocked in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Picks up concussion

Hendrickson suffered a concussion during Saturday's wild-card win against the Raiders. Now that he's in the protocol for head injuries, Hendrickson's status will be one to watch in advance of the divisional round. Through 17 appearances (including postseason) since arriving in Cincinnati as a free agent in the offseason, he's been a regular in the box score, with at least a half sack in 14 different games.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Produces little with 11 targets

Smith recorded four receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 31-15 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers. Smith finished second on the team with 11 targets, but he averaged only 5.5 yards per look on his way to a disappointing performance. Though his final line was uninspiring, Smith did turn in a strong second half, as he had only one reception on two targets through the first two quarters. Though it came in garbage time, Smith picked up chunk gains of 31 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter to account for the majority of his production. He'll now look toward his second season as a pro after a solid rookie campaign that was highlighted by 61 catches, 916 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games.
49ers' Fred Warner: Avoids serious ankle injury

Warner (ankle) suggested his injury isn't serious, and he'll have a chance to play in the divisional round against Green Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Warner suffered a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over Dallas, and while he wasn't able to rejoin...
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Logs helper Saturday

Crosby posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Crosby's 20th assist of the season was a timely one, as he set up Jake Guentzel 37 seconds into overtime. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Crosby -- that was tied for his longest dry spell of the season. He's up to 25 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 25 contests overall while playing in his usual top-line role.
Ravens' Kevon Seymour: Re-signs with Ravens

Seymour signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Monday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Seymour should continue to provide depth next year for a position group that was hit hard by injuries in 2021. After spending much of the season on the team's practice squad, the four-year veteran stepped into a much larger role down the stretch playing at least 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps and tallying 21 total tackles over the final four weeks.
Sabres' Aaron Dell: Zero help from teammates

Dell made 35 saves in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Saturday. This loss wasn't on Dell -- none of his teammates showed up to help. Even his teammate Robert Hagg told reporters post game, "[Dell] is the only guy who can feel good about himself tonight." Don't expect any fantasy miracles from Dell -- the Sabres are in the league's bottom-five teams and are headed for yet another lottery draft pick. One man cannot save this squad.
