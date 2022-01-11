ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Gathers helper in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gourde logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche. Gourde assisted on a Colin Blackwell...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Nico Sturm: Offers helper in win

Sturm posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Sturm earned the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's first-period tally. Despite being a regular presence in the lineup, Sturm's offense has been spotty with just two goals and an assist in his last 12 games. For the season, the German's at six tallies, six helpers, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating in 34 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two helpers in return

Kaprizov (upper body) posted two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 17:00 of ice time in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Kaprizov picked up right where he left off after a one-game absence, though his goal streak ended at four games Friday. The Russian winger helped out on first-period tallies by Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello, and he didn't have to play much with the Wild in control of the contest. Kaprizov is up to 14 tallies, 28 helpers, 117 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 34 hits through 33 appearances. As one of the league's most productive forwards, he can be easily activated in virtually all fantasy formats.
NHL
Olympian

‘Something’s got to change’ Seattle Kraken drop ninth straight game with 3-1 loss to Kings

The Seattle Kraken’s new pregame presentation captivated the crowd for almost 5 minutes on Saturday night. Water was projected on the ice, waves splashing ominously as a fake radio call announced a Kraken sighting in the Puget Sound. Curtains were pulled over the Climate Pledge Arena windows to allow video of an underwater scene. A Kraken appeared, one red eye appearing to survey the ice below. Then the arena went dark, and a giant tentacle descended from the rafters.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Manages helper in loss

Drysdale logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Wild. Drysdale found Derek Grant for the Ducks' second goal of the game. The 19-year-old Drysdale has been limited to four assists in his last nine outings. The Ontario native is at 17 points, 64 shots, 45 blocks and a minus-8 rating in 40 contests. The rookie defenseman is on pace to top the 30-point mark in his first full campaign, and his role on the power play could make him a bit more useful in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Alex True: Expected to play Saturday

True is expected to be promoted from the taxi squad for Saturday's clash with the Kings, Mike Benton of 950 KJR Sports reports. True skated in a bottom-line role during Saturday's morning session. The 24-year-old has been held scoreless through six NHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Andrew Ladd: Registers helper in shootout loss

Ladd posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. Ladd set up Johan Larsson's second-period equalizer. The 36-year-old Ladd has notched two goals and two assists in his last seven outings. The winger has often seen middle-six usage this season, racking up eight points, 39 PIM, 47 hits and a minus-5 rating in 27 contests. Despite a power-play role, his scoring output remains a bit too low to help fantasy managers in most formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Garners helper

Gaudreau logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Gaudreau set up Matthew Boldy's tally just 30 seconds into the third period, which also stood as the game-winner. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Gaudreau, who missed six games in the COVID-19 protocols prior to the slump. The 28-year-old is at a career-high 11 points with 36 shots, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 28 appearances.
NHL
HeraldNet

Kraken’s losing streak reaches 9 after loss to Kings

SEATTLE — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Starting between pipes Saturday

Driedger received the starting nod for Saturday's home contest against Los Angeles, per Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic. Driedger has posted a 3-5-0 record with a 3.32 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. The Kings have averaged 2.36 goals and 32.6 shots on goal over 14 road games this year, ranking bottom ten and top ten respectively. Driedger will look to snap his personal three-game losing streak when making his second consecutive start Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Unavailable Saturday

Geekie (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Geekie has missed three straight games with his upper-body issue. Until more information is available, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's tilt with Chicago.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Supplies power-play assist

Jarnkrok notched a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Jarnkrok set up Marcus Johansson on the Kraken's lone tally Saturday. The 30-year-old Jarnkrok has found his game since the holiday break, logging three goals and four assists in his last seven outings. The Swede is up to 12 points, 34 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 26 contests overall, though his top-six role and power-play usage on the first unit makes him a viable option in the short term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Skid continues against Kings

Driedger allowed two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter. Driedger was again decent in a losing effort, but he's failed to come away with a win in his last five appearances (0-4-0). The 27-year-old's season line is not very impressive either -- he's 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 11 contests. With the Kraken mired in a long slump, Driedger and Philipp Grubauer are likely to split starts until one of them can earn a win, something the team hasn't done since Dec. 14.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Designated for COVID-19 protocols

Driedger entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Driedger has posted a 3-6-0 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. He was handed losses in his last four outings, the 27-year-old will miss Monday's contest against Chicago at a minimum. Joey Daccord could be in line for a promotion to backup Philipp Grubauer during Driedger's absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Nets lone goal on power play

Johansson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Johansson got the Kraken on the board midway through the second period, but that was all they managed against Cal Petersen and the Kings. While the Kraken's offense has struggled with just seven goals in its last four games, Johansson has picked up four points in that span, including three on the power play. The Swede is at 10 points (seven on the power play), 46 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 26 appearances overall.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Mark Giordano: Snaps drought with assist

Giordano posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots, three hits, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Giordano helped out on a Marcus Johansson goal in the second period. The 38-year-old Giordano snapped his four-game point drought in the appearance. The Ontario native has struggled to put up offense despite a prominent top-four role this season. He's at four goals, eight assists, 61 shots on net, 54 blocks and a minus-16 rating in 31 outings.
NHL

