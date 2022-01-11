Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Gathers helper in loss

Kaprizov (upper body) posted two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 17:00 of ice time in Friday's 7-3 win over the Ducks. Kaprizov picked up right where he left off after a one-game absence, though his goal streak ended at four games Friday. The Russian winger helped out on first-period tallies by Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello, and he didn't have to play much with the Wild in control of the contest. Kaprizov is up to 14 tallies, 28 helpers, 117 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 34 hits through 33 appearances. As one of the league's most productive forwards, he can be easily activated in virtually all fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO