Johansson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. Johansson got the Kraken on the board midway through the second period, but that was all they managed against Cal Petersen and the Kings. While the Kraken's offense has struggled with just seven goals in its last four games, Johansson has picked up four points in that span, including three on the power play. The Swede is at 10 points (seven on the power play), 46 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 26 appearances overall.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO