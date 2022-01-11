ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Sent to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

McNiven was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday, per...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Stars' Riley Damiani: Returns to AHL

Damiani was reassigned from the active roster to AHL Texas on Sunday. Damiani played 10:16 of ice time -- 1:33 during the man advantage -- and was held without a point during his one NHL appearance over his most recent active roster stint. The 22-year-old has logged 18 points over 23 performances with AHL Texas this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Demoted to AHL

Mitchell was reassigned from the active roster to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Mitchell has averaged 11:55 of ice time and tallied one assist over eight NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old has recorded three goals and 10 assists over 21 games with AHL Rockford in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Brett Seney: Sent to AHL Toronto

Seney was demoted to AHL Toronto from the taxi squad Sunday. Seney has averaged 7:01 of ice time and has been held without a point over two NHL performances this season. The 25-year-old has recorded 22 points over 23 appearances with AHL Toronto in 2021-22, recording two assists and one goal in his most recent AHL contest Jan. 5.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Back to AHL

Ylonen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday. The 22-year-old has produced two points in seven games with the big club this season. Ylonen will head back to the Rocket looking to build upon his 14 points in 17 AHL games in 2021-22.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Swayman Comments On Being Sent Back To AHL.

The triumphant return of goalie Tuukka Rask to the Boston Bruins organization meant there would be an odd man out. That person is Jeremy Swayman. With Swayman's two way contract it was a pretty easy choice but unfortunately it's not too easy on Swayman himself. “The situation is obviously not...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
NHL

Updates regarding the Canadiens' roster

GLENDALE - The Canadiens announced the following roster moves on Monday morning. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen were assigned to the Laval Rocket. Meanwhile, defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has joined the Rocket and returned to training, having completed his period of isolation required by the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Canadiens...
NHL

