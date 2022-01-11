ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Grant Hutton: Joins taxi squad

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hutton was added to the taxi squad from AHL...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Stars' Thomas Harley: Promoted to taxi squad

Harley was elevated from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Saturday. Harley has averaged 13:04 of ice time and has been held without a point over eight NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old has found most of his success in the AHL, where he has tallied 10 assists over 18 minor-league appearances. The defenseman recorded three assists in his most recent appearance in the minors against AHL Manitoba.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Back to taxi squad

Schueneman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Schueneman has one assist through his first four career NHL games. He may be back on the active roster to face Arizona on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Michal Kempny: Recalled from taxi squad

Kempny was promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad Saturday. Kempny has averaged 19:44 of ice time and has tallied one assist through three NHL appearances this season. The 31-year-old was elevated to help fill the vacancy left by Dmitry Orlov's entrance into the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Kempny could slot into the bottom pairing as soon as Saturday's match against the Islanders.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Dropped to taxi squad

Dauphin was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, per CBS Sports. Dauphin has three points in seven games with Montreal this season. The 26-year-old could be back on the active roster for Monday's tilt with Arizona.
HOCKEY
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/15/22

Today marks the busiest slate of games in the NHL since the calendar flipped to 2022, even with a schedule change. All 32 clubs were in fact expected to play today, but with three postponements in Canada, 26 teams will hit the ice on Saturday with the start times for 13 match-ups ranging over 10 hours. With so many teams preparing for action – three of whom will suit up again tomorrow as well – look for a flurry of roster activity today:
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Joins taxi squad

Hardman was elevated to the taxi squad from AHL Rockford on Sunday, per Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site. Hardman has tallied three goals and three assists over seven appearances with AHL Rockford this season. The 22-year-old has averaged 9:31 of ice time and recorded two assists over 19 NHL performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Joins taxi squad

Hirose was added to the taxi squad from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Hirose has racked up eight goals and 27 points through 30 AHL games this season. He's appeared in one NHL contest this season and will likely be used as an insurance body on the taxi squad.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Riley Damiani: Joins taxi squad

Damiani was elevated to the taxi squad from AHL Texas on Monday. Damiani most recently appeared for the Stars on Saturday against Tampa Bay. After a brief reassignment to the AHL, he could be in line to receive a call-up to play in Tuesday's game against Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to shred

Kuznetsov dialed in two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The venerable top-line pivot extended his point streak to four games, and Kuznetsov has now accumulated three goals and five assists in eight contests following his return from COVID-19 protocols. You'd be hard-pressed to find any flaws in Kuznetsov's profile as he's up to 12 goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points through 36 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin knocked in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

49ers' Fred Warner: Avoids serious ankle injury

Warner (ankle) suggested his injury isn't serious, and he'll have a chance to play in the divisional round against Green Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Warner suffered a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over Dallas, and while he wasn't able to rejoin...
NFL

