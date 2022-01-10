ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date — Watch Official Trailer

By Andy Swift
The Belchers are coming to the big screen.

20th Century Studios on Monday surprised Bob’s Burgers fans by dropping the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie , premiering in theaters on Friday, May 27.

Here’s what we can expect from the Fox cartoon’s first movie: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

All your favorites are present and accounted for — Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), Teddy (Larry Murphy) and Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) — with additional characters expected to appear.

New episodes of Bob’s Burgers , currently in its 12th season, air Sundays at 9/8c on Fox. The show has already been renewed for Season 13.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie , then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
