Today in History

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Talk radio legend Michael Jackson died on Saturday, at the age of 87. He died in his Los Angeles homes after complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Despite sharing a name with one of the most famous entertainers of all time, Michael Robin Jackson was best known for his time with KABC Radio, with whom he spent over 30 years, Jackson is widely considered as one of the best to ever grace the airwaves. For his wildly successful career, Jackson was awarded with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Golden Mike Awards and an induction into The...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO