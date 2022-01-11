Watch: Stetson Bennett seen crying tears of joy on sidelines after Georgia's national title victory

After a long journey for Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett, he let all of the frustration out after Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass from Bryce Young to seal Georgia's victory against Alabama and gave the Dawgs their first title in over 40 years.

Bennett, who grew up a Bulldogs fan, never really had a viable shot to play for the team he grew up loving. After deciding to walk-on at Georgia, a frustrated Bennett left the program to play for Jones Community Junior College. After having a dominant year there, Bennett was brought back on the team as a scholarship player by Kirby Smart.

In 2020, Bennett was slated as the back up behind highly touted recruit D'Wan Mathis and Wake Forrest Jamie Newman. After Newman opted out of the season and Mathis was playing poorly, Bennett earned the starting job. USC transfer JT Daniels was also on the roster and eventually took over the starting job from him.

The same thing was true in 2021. Bennett was again slated to be the backup to Daniels. After Daniels injured an oblique muscle, Bennett took over the reins and never looked back. The road to being a national championship-winning quarterback is something Bennett had to be thrilled.

Bennett certainly did enough to keep the Dawgs in it, throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. Yet again, Georgia's defense that came through and played a major role in Georgia's title run.

