ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tuesday Newspaper

By New York Law Journal
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Sullivan & Cromwell's New Co-Chairs, Two Is Better Than One. "It’s a very tough job for somebody...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

BCLP Co-Chair Joins SRA Board

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner co-chair Lisa Mayhew has joined the board of the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Effective January 1, 2022, Mayhew has been appointed to a three year term, according to a statement by the SRA.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Marble Palace Blog: Roy Reardon's SCOTUS Hole in One

Thank you for reading The Marble Palace Blog, which I hope will inform and surprise you about the Supreme Court of the United States. My name is Tony Mauro. I’ve covered the Supreme Court since 1979 and for ALM since 2000. I semiretired in 2019, but I am still fascinated by the high court. I’ll welcome any tips or suggestions for topics to write about. You can reach me at [email protected].
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

At the Forefront of Uniform Rules Updates and Other Pressing Issues

Michael O’Brien, Chair of the NYSBA Torts, Insurance & Compensation Law Section, talks about how the section has weathered the pandemic and provided leadership in the face of changes to the Uniform Rules. I have been honored to serve as Chair of the Torts, Insurance, and Compensation Law Section...
LAW
Law.com

Billable Hours Aren't Everything for Big Law Associates' Development

It’s never too early in your career to begin branding yourself. This article is part of a series from former Canadian Big Law managing partner Norm Bacal and M.C. Sungaila, appellate practice chair at Buchalter, offering insights for newer associates about the environment of Big Law firms and building a reputation and career beyond the law firm. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Law.com

Mitchell Sandler Lures 15 Attorneys, Professionals From Offit Kurman and Rivals

A 10-person team has joined Mitchell Sandler from Offit Kurman. The firm has also hired five additional lawyers from Dewey Pegno & Kramarsky, Condon & Forsyth and in-house roles this month. Mitchell Sandler, a Washington, D.C., financial services boutique created by the union of several ex-Buckley partners, has more than...
BUSINESS
Law.com

An Unfortunate Ruling on Discovery of Quality Assurance Minutes

Within the last month, the Appellate Division, Second Department created a new paradigm with respect to the discovery of quality assurance materials in the course of medical malpractice litigation. On Dec. 22, 2021, the court decided Siegel v. Snyder, ___ NYS 3d ___, 2021 NY Slip Opinion 07264, which broadly expands discovery of quality assurance documents and statements despite the clear statutory prohibitions of §6527 of the Education Law and §2805-m(2) of the Public Health Law. Before this error is corrected by the legislature or the Court of Appeals, it should be expected that there will be considerable activity in this area of discovery for pending malpractice cases.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy