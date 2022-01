France now requires vaccination for anyone 16 or older to fully participate in public life and decreased the time between booster shots from seven to three months. Those who were vaccinated more than seven months ago who are not yet boosted are no longer considered fully vaccinated and will be barred from entering restaurants and other public spaces as of Saturday, according to the BBC. The change will affect approximately 560,000 French people, according to the DW.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO