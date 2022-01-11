ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia

By Dinesh Patel
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Kevin Taylor. His girlfriend last saw Kevin at...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Arrest Two Teens Involved in Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the 300 block of 10th Street, Southeast. At approximately 8:58 pm, the suspects approached the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Need Your Help Identifying Shooting Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2022, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:48...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ellsworth, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Warrant Apprehension detectives need your help locating a suspect who is wanted for 1st Degree Attempted Murder. Detectives are looking to apprehend 36 year-old Roderick Johnson of the 700 block of Linnard Street for a shooting that occurred on November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:50 a.m., in the 700 block of Linnard Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Eight Shot and One Dead across Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Saturday was a very busy day for the Baltimore PD. On January 15, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Russell Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2499.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Houston police investigating fatal crash

HOUSTON, TX – Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 10500 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday (January 12). The identity of the male victim, 29, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
Shore News Network

D.C. Burglar on the Loose

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2022 in the Second District. At approximately 12:08 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Philadelphia Police#911
Shore News Network

Police investigating serious crash in Millsboro

Millsboro – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:11 p.m. this afternoon, Monday January 17,2022, on Hollyville Road south of Harmony Cemetery Road. As a result of the crash, Hollyville Road between Harmony Cemetery Road and Lawson Road...
MILLSBORO, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy