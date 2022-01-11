ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JONAH vs. David Finley & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a three-match lineup, including JONAH vs. David Finley, for this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the lineup on Monday for this coming weekend’s show, which will feature:. * JONAH vs David Finlay. * Brody King vs Dave Dutra. * LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Kevin...

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
Kevin Knight
Update on The Status of the Street Profits’ Contracts With WWE

Fightful Select reports that the Street Profits currently have ‘plenty of time’ left on their WWE deals. There had been some confusion when the site previously reported that their contracts were good “at least through 2021.” This was because they signed multi-year contracts in 2019, which would, by definition, be at least two years.
Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
NJPW Strong spoilers: Jay White's mystery opponent revealed

NJPW taped The New Beginning USA episodes of Strong on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. Jay White's US of Jay open challenge headlined, with a mystery opponent from AEW answering Switchblade's call-out. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor defended the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Taylor Rust, plus Washington native and former UFC...
Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi rematch set for next week's WWE SmackDown

A rematch between Charlotte Flair and Naomi is set for next week’s SmackDown. The match was made tonight via a backstage segment. After Sonya Deville had berated Naomi earlier in the show, Deville was seen removing her jacket due to the heat inside her and Adam Pearce's office. Naomi, bringing up what Deville said about being untouchable as long as she had the jacket on, confronted her until Pearce stepped in.
AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble

With WWE opening the ‘forbidden door’ to feature Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, this has led to some speculation about who else could appear. The rumors and speculation became more prevalent on Twitter following news that WWE was considering an unexpected surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. The rumors eventually led to both ‘Jon Moxley’ and ‘Dean Ambrose’ trending on Twitter, with fans suggesting that he could appear.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.14.22

We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and the big match on this side is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Raw’s Seth Rollins. That is likely going to mean Brock Lesnar will be getting involved and I’m curious to see where that is going to go. Let’s get to it.
Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
