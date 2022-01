LaMelo Ball is having himself a season and he’s having some fun in the process. The Charlotte Hornets guard has been dynamic in his sophomore season with averages of 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game through 36 games to go along with 1.6 steals. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick is making a case for himself to take part in next month’s All-Star game and showed why on back-to-back plays against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO