Corpus Christi, TX

Third gang member sentenced to prison for series of truck stop ATM robberies, related assault

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
 7 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A third Houston-area gang member was ordered to federal prison Wednesday for his role in a string of ATM robberies at truck stops in Texas and Louisiana and for a related assault of a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in one of the...

D.C. Police Need Your Help Identifying Shooting Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Warrant Apprehension detectives need your help locating a suspect who is wanted for 1st Degree Attempted Murder. Detectives are looking to apprehend 36 year-old Roderick Johnson of the 700 block of Linnard Street for a shooting that occurred on November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:50 a.m., in the 700 block of Linnard Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eight Shot and One Dead across Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Saturday was a very busy day for the Baltimore PD. On January 15, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Russell Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2499.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
