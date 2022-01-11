Third gang member sentenced to prison for series of truck stop ATM robberies, related assault
By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
Shore News Network
7 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A third Houston-area gang member was ordered to federal prison Wednesday for his role in a string of ATM robberies at truck stops in Texas and Louisiana and for a related assault of a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in one of the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Worshippers invited a stranger into a Texas synagogue when he knocked on their door and offered him tea before he brandished a gun and held them hostage in a 10-hour siege the FBI called a “terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted.”. Rabbi...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2022 in the Second District. At approximately 12:08 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2022, in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:48...
Two teenagers were arrested in the U.K. on Sunday in connection to the Texas synagogue hostage standoff, the Independent reported. Malik Faisal Akram died after an 11-hour standoff with the FBI while holding a rabbi and congregants hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, near Dallas, Texas. The hostages all survived and escaped.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Warrant Apprehension detectives need your help locating a suspect who is wanted for 1st Degree Attempted Murder. Detectives are looking to apprehend 36 year-old Roderick Johnson of the 700 block of Linnard Street for a shooting that occurred on November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:50 a.m., in the 700 block of Linnard Street.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Saturday was a very busy day for the Baltimore PD. On January 15, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Russell Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2499.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0