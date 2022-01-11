Third gang member sentenced to prison for series of truck stop ATM robberies, related assault

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Saturday was a very busy day for the Baltimore PD. On January 15, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Russell Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. District Shooting detectives assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives , at 410-396-2499.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO