ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

As I See It: From whom do we learn?

By As I See It Bob Brodsky
Daily News Of Newburyport
 6 days ago

For the past 30 years, I’ve occasionally asked that question of myself. I’ve learned from my teachers, of course. Also from my parents and politicians, mostly about what to believe. Because of the latter, I decided to become a pastor. My decision got my parents off my back (but my former...

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcrecordtimes.com

Where do we go from here?

For the most powerful nation on the earth who just a year ago had the best outlook for a future in decades, how quickly the switch has flipped. This week we’ve shaken to our core and there are more questions than answers. As the layers begin to be torn away from a haunting tale, the revealing may force us all to look into a darkness that we didn’t ask to see.
SOCIETY
moneysavingmom.com

What I Learned From a Year of Intentional Proximity

My word for 2021 was Show Up. (Okay, that’s two words, but who’s counting?) This simple phrase impacted so much of my year and served as a guide for how I lived my day-to-day. Any time I found out a friend was struggling or discouraged or just feeling...
RELIGION
Pratt Tribune

We already have a God whom loves us beyond comprehension

One of the biggest joys about the new ministry we are in is that we live close to our whole family. So whenever we are sharing our vision at a church for our ministry. We get to attend church with most of our kids and all of our grandchildren. In this particular church, the kindergarten and older kids sit with their parents during worship service, then after the singing they attend a class geared toward their age group to learn more about God. We all sit on the same row and it isn’t uncommon for our youngest grandson, J.J., to find a spot between Mimi and Aunt Amy.
RELIGION
stjpc.org

“You are my beloved Son; with whom I am well pleased.”

St. Luke tells us of the baptism of Jesus by John in the River Jordan. This was an important event in the life of Jesus and the salvation history of mankind. The submission of Jesus to baptism by John with water as an act of repentance and reform was very significant to the men who wrote the Gospels many years after the Death and Resurrection of Jesus. The humility of the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity to be baptized by the man who, by his own testimony, was “A voice of one crying out in the desert: Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths” is an example for us. Are we humble like Jesus? Are we aware of our mission like John? Are we willing to repent and reform for the times we have failed to accept our mission and acknowledge that everything we have and everything we ever will be is a gift from God that He wants us to use for our own benefit and the benefit of others? Can we be humble like Jesus, particularly in difficulty times? Do we do our best to “prepare the way of the Lord?
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
louisianasportsman.com

Outdoor lessons we learn from kids

Corey Harris has caught monster bass, killed trophy deer and done just bout anything outdoors in Louisiana that one could do. But it was on a hunt with his two growing-up-too-fast kids, daughter Haven and son Harley, that he was reminded of what time in the outdoors and how it relates to life is all about.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
San Francisco Examiner

What I learned from my pandemic bookshelf

Nearly two years ago, the specter of an uncontrollable virus loomed. Soon a crisis of health became a test for politicians, scientists and ordinary citizens all over the world. Democracies and dictatorships alike fumbled. The long contest between science and ignorance grew sharper. Demagogues battened on public fear. And many of us, feeling helpless, looked to historians and novelists, poets and artists for solace and a sense of proportion.
BERKELEY, CA
Norman Transcript

EDITORIAL: We can't forget lessons learned from Jan. 6

Anyone who lived to see the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection likely won’t forget it anytime soon. The images of rioters breaking windows of the United States capitol, flooding into the building and breaking into politicians’ offices will live on in history and the minds of anyone old enough to remember that day. They’re punctuated by testimonies from Capitol police officers who recall being trampled and hearing racial slurs.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Barth
The Independent

Voices: My Jewish father taught me to use a gun for self-protection. I didn’t think I’d have to teach my own son

Pop pop pop! The rifle kicked back powerfully as my dad showed my sister and I how to use a gun on a desolate gun range in the Arizona desert. This was decades ago.“It’s not a toy. It’s a serious piece of equipment. Never point it at anything or anyone unless you are prepared to completely destroy it, because that is what guns do,” he explained, with a grave look on his face.My parents, both military veterans (my dad was in the American army and my mom was a sergeant in the Israeli army) explained to my sister and I...
EDUCATION
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kansascitymag.com

We asked four top local doctors what they learned from the pandemic

The main feature in our January issue is our annual guide to the top doctors in Kansas City, as selected by their peers. The last two years have been an unprecedented time in American medicine, with many doctors and nurses facing situations that were unimaginable at this time in early 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mines#Business College#Manhattan#Presbyterians#Swiss#Hawaiian#Ya#The Putnam County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Voices: Celebrities tell us that mental health matters – so why is OCD still treated as a joke?

“Be kind” can perhaps be described as the definitive phrase of the last three years. We have posted the suicide hotline numbers, shared pictures of the pills popped to maintain a normal life. We have told friends to open up and shared the terrifying stories of people who have tragically lost their lives to mental illness. And we watched those we look up to on social media do the same.Mental wellbeing advocacy became the great unifier of us and them. We knew no one was exempt from the seismic tremors of mental illness, not even those with 500k followers, champagne...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Burning books is the first step toward totalitarianism

As history as shown, one of the first thing totalitarian regimes target whether it’s right-wing fascists, totalitarian leftists, or theocracies, is literature and art. Great art, after all, can contextualize the struggles and humanity of individuals we may not understand and combat stereotypical narratives, challenging the status quo by virtue of its creation. If we […] The post Burning books is the first step toward totalitarianism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily News Of Newburyport

Our view: Long journey up the mountain still underway

Were he looking down today, it’s impossible to envision him smiling. This is not the United States of his dreams. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lost his life at just 39 years of age in a civil fight for racial equality. Nearly 53 years later, progress has been made. But as systematic racism still courses through the country, it’s clear we have not ascended the mountain.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy