Public Safety

ICE removes Uzbek man convicted of supporting foreign terrorist group

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers removed a citizen and national of Uzbekistan on Friday who was convicted of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Jamshid Muhtorov, 45, was removed by ERO’s Philadelphia Field Office via...

