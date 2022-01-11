ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. CDC may recommend better masks against Omicron – Washington Post

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance because of an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The agency...

State
Washington State
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Report: CDC Considering Whether To Recommend People Wear N95 Masks

BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough. The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the Omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused. “The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV. Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it. “They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks. Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Omicron#Nbc#Covid#Reuters#The Washington Post#N95#Nbc News
WRAL

CDC considering recommending medical-grade face masks

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. CDC considering recommending medical-grade face masks. The CDC is now considering a recommendation to wear those more protective masks used by medical professionals, the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US surgeon general warns that Omicron wave has not peaked

Health experts are warning that despite earlier estimates, the peak of Omicron infections in the US is likely still to come. According to The New York Times, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will continue to spread, peaking sometime in the next few weeks. He noted during an interview on CNN's State of the Union that due to the size of the US, the virus will peak in different places at different times, saying "we shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days”.In a bit of good news, the surgeon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q13fox.com

CDC director on face-covering guidance: ‘Any mask is better than no mask’

WASHINGTON - Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the American public grows weary of pandemic-related restrictions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to recommend people opt for the highly-protective N95 or KN95 masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. sends states monoclonal antibodies that may not work against omicron

The federal government has resumed shipping all three monoclonal antibody treatments authorized for early-stage COVID-19 to states despite evidence that two might be ineffective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus that is sweeping the country. The move has drawn mixed reactions from physicians and experts. Some are concerned many...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

COVID Cases Surge Again in U.S. Nursing Homes

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Residents of nursing homes have been a particularly at-risk group throughout the pandemic, and the advent of the fast-spreading Omicron variant has them facing another wave of infections and deaths, new data shows. During the week ending Jan. 9, U.S. nursing homes reported more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases and 645 deaths among its residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sevenfold increase in cases from a month earlier and a 47% increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAND TV

CDC: U.S. Omicron cases may see quick drop after fast rise

(WAND) - After COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in the U.S. spiked recently, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's possible they could fall as fast as they rose. Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested the American surge might be visualized as an "ice pick"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
FLORIDA STATE
