ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Malaysia’s Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Accelerated Carbon Capture Initiatives

'Carbon America' is the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer in the ever-growing carbon capture industry. On December 14th, Carbon America announced several high-profile financial backers that contributed a total of $30 million to fund its carbon capture technology. Some of these investors include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and ArcTern Ventures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
soyacincau.com

Shell Malaysia’s new 180kW charging network can charge your EV from 0-80% in 30 minutes

Shell just announced their new High Performance Charging (HPC) network and they claim that it’s Southeast Asia’s first cross-border 180kW charging network. It’s launching in Singapore and Malaysia and there will be a total of six Shell stations with 12 HPC stations along the North-South Expressway. This project is done in collaboration with Porsche with exclusive deals for Taycan buyers.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petronas#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Royal Dutch Shell#Southeast Asian#Ccs Area Development Plan
Vice

The World’s Only Coal Carbon Capture Plant Is Regularly Breaking

The longest-running and world’s only carbon capture facility attached to a coal plant reported unsettlingly low emissions reduction numbers toward the latter half of 2021, raising red flags for experts about the viability of the technology and federal investment in it. The carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility attached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
lngindustry.com

PETRONAS delivers Hiroshima Gas' first carbon neutral LNG cargo

This carbon neutral LNG delivery also augurs well with Hiroshima Gas’ management philosophy to be a company trusted by the communities it serves. PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, “We are proud to grow our 16-year relationship by being Hiroshima Gas’ chosen partner for their first carbon neutral LNG cargo. Providing cleaner energy solutions through carbon offsets will not only positively impact the LNG industry but will also create sustainable value for businesses, societies and the world at large.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Petronas says only employees, contractors, third parties fully vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed entry into Malaysia premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the company had since Oct 1, 2021 allowed entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of pandemic infections within its premises and among employees for operational and business continuity, as Malaysia progresses into its phased recovery plan.
HEALTH
offshore-technology.com

Petronas makes additional gas discovery offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well encountered gas in a 200m thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs. Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has announced a gas discovery in Block SK411, offshore Malaysia, after drilling the Hadrah-1 well. The Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas finds gas in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 m. Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of state-run Petronas, has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411 offshore Malaysia, Petronas said on January 7. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Community Forces Shell to Halt Oil Exploration Off South Africa Coast

Community campaigners have forced oil giant Royal Dutch Shell to stop its hunt for oil along South Africa’s still relatively pristine Wild Coast. “Shell will be forced to halt oil exploration in vital whale breeding grounds along South Africa’s eastern coastline after a local court blocked the controversial project,” reports the Guardian.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday was “possibly one of the most significant days in energy and industrial terms that Scotland has seen for a very, very long time”.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude settled up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel. Earlier in the session, the contract touched its highest...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy