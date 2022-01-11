ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Volkswagen sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China last year, missing targets

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, the company said on Tuesday. “It was...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Accountancy Age

Is 2022 the year for the company car to go all-electric?

The sale of cars fuelled wholly by diesel or petrol will be banned by 2030, according to the UK government’s ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’. A ban on the sale of hybrid cars is then set to follow from 2035 in a bid to accelerate the UK’s path to net zero.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Volkswagen Ag#Vehicles#Reuters#German#Chinese#Saic Motor#Faw Group#Byd#Wuling
Reuters

China's CATL launches battery swap service for electric cars

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd(300750.SZ)on Tuesday launched a battery swap service for electric vehicles (EV) called EVOGO, which it said would allow drivers to change car batteries in one minute. The battery maker will set up swap stations in ten cities around China and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
AFP

Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

EU car sales fell to a new low last year as the auto sector was hobbled by the Covid pandemic and a shortage of computer chips, industry figures showed Tuesday. Registrations of new passenger cars in the EU slid by 2.4 percent in 2021, to 9.7 million vehicles, the worst performance since statistics began in 1990, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). That follows the historic fall of nearly 24 percent suffered in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, and brought new car registrations in the EU to 3.3 million below the pre-crisis sales of 2019. The lack of semiconductors, the computer chips used in a multitude of car systems in both traditional and electric vehicles, was the main reason holding the industry back.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Realistically Rendered Based On Teaser

After a hatchback and a trio of SUVs, Volkswagen's ID. lineup will expand in a couple of months to include a hotly anticipated van (oxymoron?) The ID.3 hatchback and ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 high-riding models are bound to be joined by a box on wheels that will try to revive the spirit of the Microbus. The Wolfsburg-based company has teased the Buzz to death, and the latest preview has now served as a foundation for what must be a realistic rendering.
CARS
stockxpo.com

Here’s the full list of the best-selling electric cars in China for 2021

BEIJING — Tesla and BYD remained by far the market leaders in China’s electric car market in 2021, while new competitors emerged against smaller rivals like Nio, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Budget electric car Hongguang Mini retained the best-selling spot — more than tripling sales...
CARS
KTEN.com

Volkswagen falls further behind Tesla in the race to electric

Volkswagen is falling further behind Tesla in the race to dominate the market for electric cars. Europe's largest carmaker said Wednesday that it delivered 452,900 battery electric cars to customers in 2021, nearly double its total from the previous year. But that wasn't enough to keep pace with Tesla, which delivered over 936,000 vehicles in 2021.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

China: BYD Sold 593,743 Plug-In Electric Cars In 2021

BYD reports another record month for plug-in electric car sales, which contributed to the overall record result for the year 2021. Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell* 92,823 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which is 236% more than a year ago. * CPCA reports wholesale shipments (China...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Volkswagen doubles deliveries of all-electric vehicles in 2021

“Volkswagen is continuing to press ahead with the transition to e-mobility despite the limited supply of semiconductors,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. Last year, the company delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over more than 369,000 electric cars (+73 percent versus 2020), including approximately 106,000 PHEVs (+33 percent) and 263,000 all-electric vehicles (+97 percent) to customers. Volkswagen thus doubled its BEV deliveries year-on-year. “In a very short time, we have reached a top position for all-electric vehicles in Europe. With our ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio, we will continue to increase the pace of the e-mobility offensive. Before the end of this year, the ID. BUZZ will represent yet another emotional model in our ID. family,” said Brandstätter.
CARS
Observer

Tesla Sold More EVs in China During December Than Volkswagen Did in a Year

For a while, German automobile giant Volkswagen has seen itself as a formidable challenger to Tesla, especially in the mass-market electric vehicle segment. But by delivery numbers, it’s nowhere near threatening Tesla’s dominance in the EV space just yet. To change that, Volkswagen has set its sights on the world’s largest automobile market: China.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Volkswagen's Battery Electric Car Production Slowly Catching Up With Tesla

Volkswagen Group has detailed its 2021 sales totals in a recent report, based on its battery electric car production; and although still far behind from Tesla, it does show significant progress. At the end of 2021 Tesla remains the most relevant brand in terms of battery electric cars based on...
CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen pledges to double ID sales in China after sub-par year due to chip shortage

Volkswagen Auto Group missed its sales goals for the ID. family of vehicles in China in 2021 by around 12 percent. Following the sub-par performance, mostly driven by the semiconductor chip shortage, the German automaker is pledging to double sales in 2022, despite the industry’s outlook remaining relatively unchanged for the new year.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

China's consumers risk FOMO as electric cars' popularity soars

Welcome to 2022 from Beijing. After the explosive growth last year in China's EV market, what could this year have in store for consumers?. The short answer: more of the same. Sales — which more than doubled last year and should end up topping 3 million once December’s figures are added — are forecast to almost double again to 6 million, according to the China Passenger Car Association. New-energy vehicles, which include electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell autos, will account for about one in five of new car sales.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Volkswagen ID.4 Just Leveled Up

The Volkswagen ID.4 is an impactful model for the German automaker because reducing its carbon footprint wasn’t always a priority. Volkswagen has changed its tune in recent years and is fully embracing electric vehicle production. The ID.4 is the company’s competitive electric compact SUV option. It had decent range before, but the compact SUV just got a significant upgrade.
CARS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy