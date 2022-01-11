Wanted: Suspects for Multiple Robberies across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On January 6, 2022, at 1:00pm, the victim, a 40-year-old-female, parked her vehicle on the 8xx block of N 28th Street. and as she was getting out of the vehicle, she was approached by unknown black males armed with handguns. Suspect #1 told the victim to get of the car while suspect #2 entered the passenger seat and climbed over into the driver’s seat. The Suspect #1 then took her cell phone and passcode. After giving the suspect the code, he got in the passenger seat. then drove off toward Parrish Street.

