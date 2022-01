After debuting last November, Showtime’s Yellowjackets became a breakout hit that thrilled theorizers who sought to unravel the mysteries of the soccer team that crashed in the Canadian wilderness and seemingly resorted to cannibalism—part of a traumatic and spooky experience that still haunts its survivors 25 years later. The series’ 10-episode first season concluded on Sunday, which means it’s time for The Ringer’s resident fans to share their thoughts on the finale, the season’s many twists and turns, and where the story will take us in Season 2 (due out in late 2022!) and beyond.

