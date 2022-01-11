ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Goes to Therapy On Raw, Grayson Waller Attacks AJ Styles

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Alexa Bliss’ road back to Raw began with therapy on tonight’s episode of the show. A segment aired on...

411mania.com

WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Naomi Osaka’s Congratulation Message to Cordae on Dropping ‘From A Birds Eye View’

Our hearts melted when we read Naomi Osaka’s Instagram post to her bae congratulating and celebrating the release of his 2nd album at midnight, on the album release date, Friday, January 14th that read: Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video Of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

As seen in the Twitter post below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger to his title at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, teased the fans when the cameras went off the air last night. As noted, the main event segment to last night’s WWE SmackDown included Rollins and Roman Reigns...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Lita returns, Reigns & Rollins face-to-face

As part of the build to the Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return to SmackDown last night. Lita was interviewed about taking part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. Lita said she thinks she has one more run in her -- and that will begin with her winning the Rumble and going on to main event WrestleMania.
WWE
mmanews.com

Archives: Cyborg On Ronda Rousey’s Loss: It’s Sad (2016)

The following story from six years ago is published in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Cyborg On Rousey’s Loss: It’s Sad, I Can’t Say Anything Bad About Her. After years of trash-talk, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino seems to be developing a soft...
UFC
ComicBook

WWE: Roman Reigns Tells Seth Rollins He Would Pick Becky Lynch if Wanted Real Challenger

After last week's reveal that Seth Rollins would be taking on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, it was time for the two stars to come face to face. They both made their way out to the ring and after their introductions, Reigns took the microphone first and called for the crowd to acknowledge him. Rollins then said alright and said to acknowledge this as quite a moment. "I was thinking what do you say, for old time's sake. Go on throw it in there, you know you want to." Rollins was holding his fist out for a classic Shield fist bump, but Reigns smirked and said "That's beneath me now."
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back: Jon Moxley’s Return To The Ring Officially Announced

Welcome back. There are a lot of reasons a wrestler might miss time from the ring. It might be due to a wrestler needing a break or it might be an injury, but sometimes it could be something a lot more serious. That was the case with one of the biggest stars in AEW, who needed to take some time off to deal with some personal issues. Now though, we know when he is returning to the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: All Time WWE Record Set On SmackDown

Records are made to be broken. WWE has been around for a very long time now and that means there have been a lot of moments over the years. Some of these are more notable than others, while some of them are flat out better than others. That can make for some interesting situations, including some that are rather noteworthy. Another one of those took place this week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News For Two WWE Stars Regarding The Royal Rumble

It might be a little while. We are just over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and a good chunk of the fields for the show’s namesake matches have been set. More than half of the women’s field is ready and about half of the men’s field has been announced but there are still some spots to fill. Unfortunately, it seems that we do know two bigger names who won’t be included.
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Update on Corey Graves' future

Corey Graves has chosen the path of commentary in WWE after he was forced to retire from the ring in 2014 due to various injuries, but now it seems that things are about to change for Carmella's boyfriend. Fightful Select in fact reported that he was at least partially authorized to participate in physical activities.
WWE

