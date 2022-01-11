ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen

By J. Kim Murphy
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher...

bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
socalthrills.com

20th Century Studios “THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” Trailer & Poster Debut

20th Century Studios has released the trailer, new poster, and still images for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which will open in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.
Collider

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

7 things to watch on Disney+ this weekend

A lot of people are staying home these days, and in some parts of the country folks may not have a choice as several inches of snow are expected to accumulate in the Midwest. There are also those who get a three-day weekend with Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.
