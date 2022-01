AMD announced its 6nm Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs at CES 2022, a pairing of the Zen3+ CPU architecture and RDNA 2 graphics engine that appears so impressive that we named it the best GPU announced at CES. However, questions abound — could DDR5's eye-watering pricing and scarcity impact availability for the mobile parts, and when will we see these chips come to desktop PCs? It also remains to be seen if any AMD processors will support both DDR4 and DDR5, which could be a critical pricing consideration. I had the chance to sit down with AMD CEO Lisa Su and had a follow-up chat with David McAfee, the Corporate VP and GM of the Client Channel business, to learn more.

