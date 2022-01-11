A Family Reunion at Oliver Hudson's House Would Be Star-Studded

Kurt Russell has two biological sons and has been a champion stepfather to Goldie Hawn’s kids. Find out all about his relationship with their amazing children here!. Kurt Russell has been in the Hollywood game since youth! Born in Massachusetts and raised in Los Angeles, the 70-year-old star got his start as a child actor on TV shows such as The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Gunsmoke and Gilligan’s Island. In 1966, he signed a ten-year contract with Walt Disney Productions and became one of its biggest draws. In the 80s, he became a bona fide movie star after his two collaborations with director John Carpenter: The Thing and Escape From New York. One of biggest hits was 1987’s Overboard, with his partner Goldie Hawn. Later in his career, he would receive accolades for his dramatic turns in Tequila Sunrise, Backdraft and Tombstone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO