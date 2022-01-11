ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Family Reunion at Oliver Hudson's House Would Be Star-Studded

If the name Oliver Hudson rings a bell, it's because he is one of those actors who has been in things you love (Dawson's Creek), things you wish there was more of (Nashville), and new projects that are making a splash (The Cleaning Lady). In short, he's incredibly charming every time...

HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a casual day out with their kids around Studio City on Jan. 8. Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, were spotted out with their two kids: 7-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 5-year-old son Dimitri. Each parent sweetly held hands with one of the little ones — Ashton with Wyatt and Mila with Dimitri — as they made their way across a tree lined street on Friday, Jan. 7 in Studio City, California. The pair could have been attending a birthday party, as Wyatt held onto a black bag adorned with rainbow colored hearts that looked like party favor.
DoYouRemember?

Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s 30-Year-Old Curtains At Aspen, CO Home

Oliver Hudson appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to showcase his mom Goldie Hawn’s and Kurt Russell’s home in Aspen, CO, where they had been staying for the recent holiday. Hawn and Russell have apparently owned this house for decades. Appearing in a video call from the house, Hudson said, “Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years.”
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Relationship With Goldie Hawn’s Kids

Kurt Russell has two biological sons and has been a champion stepfather to Goldie Hawn’s kids. Find out all about his relationship with their amazing children here!. Kurt Russell has been in the Hollywood game since youth! Born in Massachusetts and raised in Los Angeles, the 70-year-old star got his start as a child actor on TV shows such as The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Gunsmoke and Gilligan’s Island. In 1966, he signed a ten-year contract with Walt Disney Productions and became one of its biggest draws. In the 80s, he became a bona fide movie star after his two collaborations with director John Carpenter: The Thing and Escape From New York. One of biggest hits was 1987’s Overboard, with his partner Goldie Hawn. Later in his career, he would receive accolades for his dramatic turns in Tequila Sunrise, Backdraft and Tombstone.
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Emma Heming’s 2 Kids Look So Grown Up On Holiday Ski Trip — Photos

The ‘Die Hard’ star and his two youngest daughters took a family vacation up to the mountains right before Christmas. Let it snow! Bruce Willis, 66, and his wife Emma Heming, 43, are teaching their kids the art of skiing. The actor and model hit the slopes with their daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, for a fun day in the snow on Monday December 20. Emma shared a few photos and videos of the girls with their famous dad, as they learned all the basics of the classic winter extreme sport.
SheKnows

Bruce Willis' Younger Daughters Are Little Ski Champions Already in These New Family Photos

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are on holiday break and having a blast sharing their love of winter sports with their two girls, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7. Their daughters hit the slopes and experienced a rite of passage for any family who enjoys mountain life: ski school. Emma shared her “proud parent post” on her Instagram page with the kids dressed in their adorable ski fashions — Mabel in purple ski pants and Evelyn sporting red ski pants to keep dry from the snow (even though it looks like they are total ski pros). The...
People

Kate Hudson Jokes Son Ryder's Life Is 'Outta My Hands' in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Friday in honor of the major milestone. "And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together. Hudson shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson.
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo

Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado. Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
Hello Magazine

Oliver Hudson talks major family change he made that impacted his children

Oliver Hudson is a doting and loving father, and has proven that time and time again with his affectionate and hilarious social media posts. In a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the father-of-three opened up about doing what's best for his kids when it comes to raising them in the right environment.
