The FTSE 100 struck its latest pandemic high after it was lifted by strong trading in Asia and a leap for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).GSK was among the strongest on the index after weekend confirmation that fellow FTSE firm Unilever had a roughly £50 billion approach for its consumer health business knocked back.Unilever investors were less happy about the news, but the takeover interest helped boost the price of other listed consumer firms.London’s top flight ended the day 68.28 points, or 0.91%, higher at 7,611.23 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a quiet but...

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO