Chris Connor reviews the third episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett…. Following the extensive use of flashbacks in its opening two episodes, the third episode of The Book of Boba Fett picks up the main storyline considerably, answering some nagging questions and offering the best glimpse so far at how the strands in the story will overlap. The episode gives the clearest look at Boba’s ability to rule, as a local water monger claims that there is less order now than under the rule of Jabba. This leads Boba to track down water thieves who as it happens are struggling youngsters unable to find work in Mos Espa.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO