Author of book banned from Washington County school libraries speaks out

The Washington County Public Library Association is asking for a two-percent increase in the next fiscal year funding from the county. Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried, Kalona Public Library Director Trevor Sherping and Director of Youth Services Olivia Kahler, and Wellman-Scofield Library Director Erin Campbell presented their request to the Washington County Board of Supervisors this week, which would add $3,300 for a total of $168,300 in fiscal year 2023. The association explained how the county’s funding has supported programming and services provided in the last year, including 24/7 tech support from KCTC, continuing education for staff, further digital collections and databases such as a reader suggestion tool, licensing fees to show movies to the public, and summer reading performers at all the libraries.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO