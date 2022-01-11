ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: We don't like to sacrifice anymore

Danville Commercial-News
 6 days ago

If you’re in debt, you may need to live on Ramen Noodles until you can afford caviar. Or as syndicated radio talk show host Dave Ramsey explains, “If you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else. Maybe we...

Longview Daily News

Letter: Don't give people a choice not to work

The words in the second paragraph by Sitting Bull, one of our history's great leaders, has a striking parallel to what is happening in our country today. The essence of these wise words is simply about a form of government that has never worked and never will. "It is bad...
SITTING BULL
Tampa Bay Times

When will we treat COVID like the flu? | Letters

How Floridians can beat omicron | Perspective, Jan. 2. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But when can we mentally start treating this like the flu? Every year the flu kills tens of thousands of Americans. But we don’t keep a running total. In contrast, we do keep a running total of the more than 800,000 killed by COVID. Every year there is a new flu mutation, so we need a new flu shot. Nobody thinks anything of this. And nobody knows or cares what flu variant we are on. So instead of an annual flu shot, maybe we will need a twice-a-year COVID shot. COVID kills more than the flu. Wearing a mask and social distancing, something we don’t do for the flu, seems like a good precaution. I’m 68 and I’ve never seen this type of hysteria reporting over the flu. It’s time for the media to ease up on the hysteria reporting and get to flu-like reporting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Danville Commercial-News

DACC Notes: Can't we end this same sad song?

In June, 1965, British pop group Herman’s Hermits had a hit with I’m Henry the VIII, I Am, a ridiculous music hall song from the early 1900s. While this hit predates me by a couple of years, the line, “second verse, same as the first” has been stuck in my head for over a year. This one line epitomizes the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hastings Tribune

Russ Batenhorst: Things we can't say anymore

It’s nice to have predictability to our lives. Certain times of the year something will come along, that even though it may not be top of mind, it’s fun to see again. And, at times, gives me something to talk about. As the calendar has now jumped into...
MICHIGAN STATE
Dave Ramsey
Vail Daily

Norton: Once we start, don’t stop

Have we ever noticed that there was something that we used to do that was awesome in helping us achieve more, make our job a bit easier, or just helped us perform at a higher level — and then for some unexplainable reason, we simply stopped doing it?. Maybe...
Danville Commercial-News

Letter: People who stutter often excel in workplace

As businesses and organizations continue to struggle with staffing shortages, the Stuttering Foundation unveiled some good news for employers — according to speech experts, people who stutter tend to show significantly better than average care and perseverance in completing their workplace responsibilities. Stuttering is often misunderstood. As a result,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Why Do We Continue Voting for These People?

A day doesn’t pass when I don’t ask myself, “Did this politician (really) think that was a good idea?’. “Increase the minimum wage to $15. Everyone deserves a ‘living wage.’”. Really? Politicians don’t realize raising the minimum wage for teenagers and unskilled labor will create...
CENTRALIA, WA
Danville Commercial-News

Nick Shipman: God’s grace has a place

The idea of grace might bring about different images in one’s mind. A few dictionary definitions render the meaning as “simple elegance or refinement of movement,” and another “courteous goodwill.” In the realm of business and collections, it may refer to the period granted to the debtor in which they are free from any penalties on what they owe. However, for our consideration, let’s examine the word in a biblical context.
RELIGION
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
