Letter: We don't like to sacrifice anymore

How Floridians can beat omicron | Perspective, Jan. 2. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But when can we mentally start treating this like the flu? Every year the flu kills tens of thousands of Americans. But we don’t keep a running total. In contrast, we do keep a running total of the more than 800,000 killed by COVID. Every year there is a new flu mutation, so we need a new flu shot. Nobody thinks anything of this. And nobody knows or cares what flu variant we are on. So instead of an annual flu shot, maybe we will need a twice-a-year COVID shot. COVID kills more than the flu. Wearing a mask and social distancing, something we don’t do for the flu, seems like a good precaution. I’m 68 and I’ve never seen this type of hysteria reporting over the flu. It’s time for the media to ease up on the hysteria reporting and get to flu-like reporting.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO