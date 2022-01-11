ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington road still underwater; city officials work to fix the problem

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzxFs_0diEobmX00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After heavy rain came into the area over the weekend, most flooded areas have receded. However, high water is still plaguing Arlington Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia.

Flooding in this area is not a new challenge for neighbors. Many prepare for it whenever it rains, but now, these same residents want to know what’s being done to prevent it?

Selling Homes in the Flood Zone

Sunday afternoon, the waters started to rise, and as the day ended, they started to recede except for one area. Arlington Boulevard near US-60 is well-known for flooding, however, when it does, It usually stays that way for awhile.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpQfa_0diEobmX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gNXG_0diEobmX00
Arlington Boulevard in Huntington remains flooded Monday evening. Courtesy of Scott Caserta.

Representatives with the City of Huntington say they are well aware of the problem. According to the Huntington Stormwater Utility, flooding in this area isn’t caused by a single issue.

Increased development in the area, houses being located in the floodplain, and aging stormwater infrastructure have been the main problem areas they’ve been able to identify. This still begs the question: “What’s being done to fix it?”

In November of 2021, the utility received more than $200,000 from a U.S. Department of Transportation Block Grant to develop construction plans to improve drainage near Arlington Boulevard.

Once these plans are complete, the utility intends to apply for another Block Grant to begin work on the area in hopes of alleviating most of the flooding. An estimated date for when work will begin has not been released yet.

As of 8 p.m. Monday night, the road was still covered in water. Residents needing to get in and out of the area should plan to take another route until the water has receded.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County officials urging safety amid slick road conditions, power outages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission is urging residents to stay safe after freezing rain and snow overnight made road conditions hazardous and knocked out power in several areas. The commission says approximately 15,000 customers in Kanawha County alone are affected by the outages reported by Appalachian Power. The company is reporting approximately […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘People need to stay home’: Cabell County EMS on icy roads

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Road crews were working to clear the roads in Cabell County on Monday, and they are expected to continue throughout the night as ice continues to build. Cabell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say they didn’t receive many calls in reference to the snow and ice today, but they are anxious […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases back above 20K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 20,392 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 3,673 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 390,788 cases and 5,535 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston on Pacific Street this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former church in Campbells Creek hit by vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a vehicle has hit a former church on Campbells Creek Drive. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the church was the Wesleyan Church. They say there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Officials say that those involved are waiting on deputies. Metro 911 says there were […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

GALLERY: Snow Day Photos!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Despite some slick roads and power outages caused by snow and freezing rain that fell Sunday through Monday morning, some Tri-State residents still got outside to enjoy the second snowfall of the year! Here are some photos our viewers shared with us:
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Heavy Rain#Flood#Infrastructure#Another Block Grant#News Daily Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Can there be no new tax increases in 2022? This and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to discuss the legislative session, taxes, economic developments, Hunger Free Day and more. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and if she and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

AAA urges drivers to be cautious on the roads

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – AAA is encouraging residents to take caution when traveling this weekend with the high chances of ice and snow. “With travel expected to turn treacherous, the best advice for motorists is to stay home if you don’t need to travel. For those who must be on the roads, AAA urges that […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice returns; talks about the severity of his COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is back to work today, less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. He thanked everyone for their prayers and good wishes. The governor took off his face mask, as he was alone in his office for the Monday COVID-19 briefing.As always he was joined […]
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia abortion ban debate continues with public hearing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A public hearing wrapped up Monday afternoon at the West Virginia State Capitol regarding the controversial abortion bill making its way through the West Virginia House of Delegates. If approved, it would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with some exceptions for the health of the mother. Experts say […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Special Metals picket line shut down due to weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Chad Thompson, President of USW Local 40, has confirmed to 13 News that the Special Metals picket line will be shut down on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 due to expected snowstorms. I shut picket lines down today and tomorrow because of safety concerns due to the expected snow storm. Chad […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: Charleston ranked 40th best state capital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by WalletHub found that Charleston is the 40th best capital city based on five factors: state capital index, affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. All categories are based on a 1-50 scale with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy